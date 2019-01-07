Halle Berry’s glamorous spin on the ‘naked’ dress trend has people calling her the best-dressed celebrity at the Golden Globes

caption Halle Berry proved that the “naked” dress trend is here to stay. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Halle Berry wore a semi-sheer gown by Zuhair Murad at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Some viewers thought she was the best-dressed celebrity of the night.

She was one of several celebrities to put a spin on the “naked dress” trend.

Stars like Lili Reinhart and Irina Shayk also wore gowns with see-through detailing.

The “naked dress” trend has been a red-carpet staple for several years now, but its popularity seemed to be at an all-time high in 2018. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid proved that sheer styles were one of the biggest looks of the year, and now Halle Berry is bringing the trend into 2019.

The actress attended the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night in a Zuhair Murad gown that put a glamorous, red carpet-ready twist on the trend.

caption Berry wore a design by Zuhair Murad. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Sheer panels are one of the biggest design elements when it comes to “naked” dresses, and Berry’s deep red gown featured several throughout the fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit at the left leg and a plunging neckline to add to the elegant look.

caption Some people thought she had one of the best looks of the night. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Some viewers instantly took to Twitter to declare Berry the best-dressed star of the night.

That Halle Berry dress is just EVERYTHING. BEST DRESSED HANDS DOWN #goldenglobes — Dr. GUN CONTROL NOW (@rmbodenheimer) January 7, 2019

I'm adding Halle Berry to the best dressed list — Taylor Quinn (@_taylorquinn) January 7, 2019

Alright Halle berry is best dressed of the night case closed #GoldenGIobes — kayla (@kaylatalkstv) January 7, 2019

Halle Berry for best dressed ????just look at the colour and the cut????????#GoldenGlobes — -.- (@clothh1) January 7, 2019

Berry wasn’t the only star to pull off a glamorous take on the ‘naked’ dress

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart wore a flowing gown by Khyeli Couture with a sheer tulle skirt.

caption Lili Reinhart’s dress featured a sheer tulle skirt. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Read more: ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart wore a see-through red dress to the Golden Globes and people are obsessed with her look

Irina Shayk donned a golden see-through gown as she walked the carpet alongside Bradley Cooper wearing a white tuxedo.

caption Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were one of the best-dressed couples of the night. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Emma Stone took a slightly more traditional and less sheer approach in a beige dress by Louis Vuitton.

caption Emma Stone took a more traditional approach. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It seems as though sheer illusions and see-through panels will remain a red-carpet staple in 2019.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.