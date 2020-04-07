Halle Berry defended her son from critics who shamed him for wearing high heels, urging fans to ‘have some compassion’

caption Halle Berry posted a video of her 6-year-old son walking around the house in high heels. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

While quarantining at home, actress Halle Berry has been sharing how she’s spending her time on Instagram.

The “Monster’s Ball” actress recently posted a video of her 6-year-old son, Maceo, clanking around in a pair of white high-heeled boots.

Some fans criticized the video, but Berry hit back, saying that that it was harmless and that people should show compassion instead.

If we had access to Halle Berry’s closet, we’d also try snagging some shoes.

The “Monster’s Ball” actress recently shared a video of her son, Maceo, walking around her home wearing a pair of white high-heeled leather boots. In the caption, the mom of two noted that the family was already on day 12 of quarantining.

Halle Berry was quick to defend her son from critics who said he shouldn’t wear her shoes

While some fans enjoyed the video, others were not so complimentary, criticizing Berry for allowing her son to wear her shoes. Berry was quick to come to her son’s defense though, writing that the video was harmless fun and that critics need to “have a laugh and some compassion y’all.”

The star went on to discuss how her 6-year-old was dealing with not being able to attend school and see friends in-person during the pandemic. She also corrected a fan who thought her son was a girl in the video.

Berry told fans that her son was using laughter to manage during the coronavirus outbreak

“Well it’s a he, and he is having a ball,” Berry wrote in response to a commenter. “Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”

Berry also has a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, whom she shares with model Gabriel Aubry. Berry rarely shares photos of her children on her social media accounts, and when she does, she obscures their faces.

“I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet,” Berry told Today in 2019. “That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re going to do that soon enough. That’s going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”