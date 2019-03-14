The Hallmark Channel has fired Lori Loughlin from all current projects after she was charged in the college bribery scandal

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Hallmark Channel cut ties with the actress Lori Loughlin on Thursday after she was charged in the massive college bribery scandal this week.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 for their two daughters to be falsely labeled as rowing recruits to get them into the University of Southern California.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin.”

The Hallmark Channel fired the actress Lori Loughlin from future projects after she was indicted in the massive college bribery scandal this week.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” the company said. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production.”

Loughlin was among nearly 50 people charged on Tuesday in a towering college-admissions scam, in which federal prosecutors say her and her husband, the designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California under the false claim that they were rowing recruits.

Loughlin’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is an Instagram-famous influencer. Sephora canceled its partnership with Giannulli on Thursday. Giannulli previously shared sponsored Sephora posts on her Instagram account.

The scandal also involves the actress Felicity Huffman and other wealthy individuals who are accused of bribing college officials and using fabricated test scores to get their children into prominent universities such as Yale, Stanford, and USC.

Loughlin was released on $1 million bail after appearing in court on Wednesday.

Watch the trailer for “Garage Sale Mysteries” below: