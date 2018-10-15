25 reasons why Halloween is our favorite holiday

caption Kids trick or treating. source Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Anyone who thinks Halloween is the worst is no fun.

There are cool costumes, tons of candy, and the best part is that everything is optional. Between this, and the fact that it takes place during the coziest time of year, Halloween really can’t be beat.

From the decorations to the haunted houses, keep scrolling to see all the reasons Halloween is the best.

You have an excuse to eat tons of candy.

caption Candy. source Luke Jones/Flickr

If you’re too old to trick-or-treat, just buy your own candy. It’s Halloween! Stock up on limited-edition candy to enjoy the holiday year-round.

You inevitably have tons of candy left over.

caption Candy. source Flickr / andrechinn

There are plenty of ways to make your candy last as long as possible. As long as you store it properly, you can enjoy one of the best parts of Halloween for a solid while.

It’s fun to dress up as someone else.

caption The costumes are the one of the best parts of Halloween. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Dressing up is one of the most fun parts of Halloween, because who doesn’t like getting to be someone else for a day?

Even better, it’s a great way to showcase your creativity.

You get to see the photos of celebrities who went all out with their costumes.

caption Heidi Klum always takes Halloween very seriously. source Bryan Bedder/Getty

There’s nothing better than seeing celebrities take their Halloween costumes to the next level. Some are amazing, some are awful, but all are entertaining to look at.

Pets in Halloween costumes are adorable.

Who can deny that pet Halloween costumes are the cutest?

Finding the perfect Halloween costume for your dog or cat will make you the star of any costume party. You can even do a couples costume with your dog.

Babies in costumes are even more adorable.

caption What’s better than dogs in Halloween costumes? Babies in Halloween costumes. source bradleyolin/Flickr

If you think pets in Halloween costumes are cute, babies in Halloween costumes are that much cuter. There are so many adorable options for baby Halloween costumes, it’s hard to pick just one.

Family costumes are amazing.

caption Neil Patrick Harris and his family always have the best family costumes. source nph/Instagram

Think coming up with a couples costume is hard? Putting together family Halloween costumes takes it to the next level.

What’s better than trick-or-treating?

caption Trick or treat. source Spencer Platt/Getty

Some neighborhoods are better than others.

Fall is beautiful.

caption Fall foliage. source Shutterstock/ Jay Yuan

Fall is the best season: the weather is just right, there are tons of fun activities going on, and more amazing holidays are just round the corner.

Halloween movies are the best.

caption Halloween movies set the mood for the season. source Focus Features

From “Coraline” to “Halloweentown,” Halloween movies are a fun and festive way to get into the holiday without watching an actually scary movie. And if you like scary movies, tons get released around Halloween.

The decorations are so festive.

caption Seeing the creativity behind people’s Halloween decorations is part of the fun. source Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Decorations are a must around Halloween. People even go look at Halloween decorations like they look at Christmas lights. The best part is that there’s something for everyone; some are scary, but some are just festive for fall.

You get to carve pumpkins.

caption Pumpkin carving is one of the quintessential fall activities. source JD Hancock/ Flickr

Carving pumpkins allow for endless possibilities; some people get really creative with their pumpkins, while others go for a classic Jack-o’-lantern. Professional artists carve pumpkins and put all of ours to shame.

If you want to really spice things up, you can even carve a pineapple instead of a pumpkin.

TV shows have Halloween episodes.

caption Seeing your favorite TV characters dress up for Halloween? Yes please. source NBC

Sometimes, watching your favorite characters celebrate is even better than celebrating Halloween yourself. Halloween episodes of TV shows are some of the best.

Costume parties are the best.

caption What’s better than a regular party? Being able to dress up at the same time. source CBS

Costume parties are a great way to spice up a regular party – and it adds a little competition.

You don’t have to buy any presents for anyone.

Halloween is all the fun of a holiday, without the obligations. There’s no need to stress about finding gifts for anyone or breaking the bank, because Halloween is just about having fun with friends.

There are no meals to prepare.

caption Unlike at Thanksgiving, you don’t have to pretend you know how to cook during Halloween. source NBC

Halloween isn’t about pretending to be a talented chef and creating feasts for family and friends, it’s about having a good time in the weeks before you have to do all that.

One of the best parts about Halloween is that if you’re having people over, a trip to the grocery for some store-bought snacks is totally acceptable.

There’s much less pressure overall.

caption You have no obligations on Halloween. source gpointstudio / iStock

No presents, no cooking? Halloween just automatically became the best holiday, no contest.

If you like scary things, haunted houses are a great fall outing with friends.

caption Nothing brings people together more than going through a terrifying haunted house. source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Haunted houses are one of those fall activities you just have to experience at least once.

And if you want to take it a step further, there are real haunted houses across the country that you can visit, and terrifying trips you can take if you’re a dedicated horror fan.

If you’re not into haunted houses, there are less scary fall activities.

caption Bobbing for apples. source Flickr / Rob Swystun

For those who aren’t into horror, there are plenty of non-scary Halloween activities to be enjoyed. From bobbing for apples to visiting a pumpkin patch, there are tons of things to do to get in the mood for fall.

Halloween songs are catchy, but not repetitive.

caption Everyone knows “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” source Touchstone Pictures

The good thing about Halloween songs is that there’s only a few of them, so while they’re fun to listen to a few times, they won’t be stuck in your head all day like Christmas songs are wont to do. And there are plenty of great songs you can play at your Halloween party that aren’t “Monster Mash.”

Everything is pumpkin flavored.

caption Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte has become a national treasure. source Facebook/Starbucks

Everything becomes pumpkin spice flavored during the fall. Lattes, cheese, and even deodorant all have their own pumpkin spice options.

You can have horror movie marathons with your friends.

caption Horror movie marathons can always be found on TV around Halloween. source Warner Bros.

Tons of new scary movies are coming out this fall, though there are also plenty of classic ones to watch on TV or on streaming services.

There are so many fun activities and competitions.

caption These are a great opportunity to show your competitive side. source NBC

From costume competitions to taking a haunted hayride, you’ll never run out of things to do during Halloween. And if you’re competitive, the contests are a great opportunity to show everyone why you’re the best.

It’s a holiday for everybody.

caption No one is left out on Halloween. source Getty/Mike Coppola

Halloween is a holiday that anybody can be a part of, regardless of background or religion.

It’s all voluntary!

caption There’s no pressure to do anything on Halloween if you don’t want to. source Mario Tama/ Getty Images

There are no forced family gatherings or trips home. If you don’t want to participate in Halloween, you don’t have to, and that’s why it’s the best.

