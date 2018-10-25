There’s a hidden ghost in this spooky Halloween brain teaser — can you spot it?

caption Can you find the ghost? source Courtesy of Liberty Games

This Halloween brain teaser created by Liberty Games shows a variety of 8-bit ghouls.

There’s only one ghost hidden somewhere in it.

If you can’t find it, scroll down for the answer.

Hidden somewhere within an image of 8-bit cobwebs, skeletons, black cats, and other spooky symbols of Halloween is a lone ghost. Can you find it?

Here’s the brain teaser, courtesy of Liberty Games:

caption Where’s the ghost. source Courtesy of Liberty Games

Did you find the ghost?

If you didn’t that’s okay.

Try again.