24 photos that show the shocking amount of sugar in popular Halloween candies

caption Can you spot your favorite Halloween candies? source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Insider examined the sugar content in 24 popular Halloween candies.

Marshmallow Monster Peeps had the highest sugar per serving at 45% of the recommended daily value.

Fun-size Snickers and Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers contained the least amount of sugar, with eight grams each.

For trick-or-treaters on Halloween, there’s no experience quite as joyous as examining one’s filled-to-the-brim candy basket.

Chowing down on some of America’s favorite Halloween candies is part of the holiday fun, but consuming too much sugar, especially on a regular basis, can increase the risk of developing cavities, among other health issues, according to the FDA.

While many nutrient-rich foods contain naturally occurring sugars, candies typically have added sugars. The FDA reports that most Americans exceed the recommended limits for added sugars in the diet, consuming more than 13% of their total calories per day from added sugars.

Insider examined the amount of sugar in 24 popular Halloween candies and found that Marshmallow Monster Peeps and Brach’s Classic Candy Corn had among the highest sugar amounts per serving size.

On the other hand, fun-size Snickers and Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers were candies with the lowest amounts of sugar.

Here are 24 photos that show exactly how much sugar is in one serving size of some of your most popular Halloween treats.

Six pieces of Starburst candies contain three and one quarter teaspoons of sugar.

caption Starburst candies. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One serving size of six pieces contains 16 grams of sugar, which is 32% of the recommended daily value.

Two fun-size 3 Musketeers bars contain four teaspoons of sugar.

caption Fun-size 3 Musketeers bars. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A serving size of two candy bars contains 20 grams of sugar, which is 38% of the recommended daily value.

There are three teaspoons of sugar in three Twix minis.

caption Twix minis. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There are 15 grams of sugar in one serving size of three Twix mini bars – 28% of the recommended daily value.

One fun-size Snickers bar contains just over one and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption A fun-size Snickers bar. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One bar contains eight grams of sugar, which is 16% of the recommended daily value.

One mini-package of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers also contains just over one and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption A mini-package of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One package contains eight grams of sugar, which is 16% of the recommended daily value.

Two rolls of SweeTart Twists contain a little over two and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption SweeTart Twists. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In two rolls of SweeTarts, there are 13 grams of sugar, which is 26% of the recommended daily value.

One treat-size box of Seriously Strawberry Nerds contains two and one quarter teaspoons of sugar.

caption A box of Seriously Strawberry Nerds. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One box of Nerds contains 11 grams of sugar – 22% of the recommended daily value.

Three mini Crunch bars contain three and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption Mini Crunch bars. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A serving size of three mini Crunch bars contain 17 grams of sugar, which is 30% of the recommended daily value.

Three mini Butterfinger candy bars contain just under two and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption Mini Butterfinger bars. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A serving size of three bars contains 12 grams of sugar, which is 22% of the recommended daily value.

Three Marshmallow Monster Peeps contain four and two thirds of a teaspoon of sugar.

caption Marshmallow Monster Peeps. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One package of Marshmallow Monster Peeps contains 23 grams of sugar – 45% of the recommended daily value.

There are just under two and a half teaspoons of sugar in two snack-size Almond Joys.

caption Almond Joy candy bars. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There are 12 grams of sugar in a serving size of two snack-size Almond Joy bars, which is 23% of the recommended daily value.

Four Hershey’s milk chocolate miniatures contain three teaspoons of sugar.

caption Hershey’s milk chocolate miniatures. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In a serving size of four miniature Hershey candy bars, there are 15 grams of sugar – 27% of the recommended daily value.

Four Kit Kat miniatures contain three and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption Kit Kat miniatures. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A serving size of four Kit Kat miniatures has 17 grams of sugar, which is 30% of the recommended daily value.

Three miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups contain about two and three quarters teaspoons of sugar.

caption Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup miniatures. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Three miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups contain 14 grams of sugar, which is 26% of the recommended daily value.

A serving size of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn has four and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption A serving size of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There are 22 grams of sugar in 15 pieces of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn, which is 44% of the recommended daily value.

There are three and a quarter teaspoons of sugar in four packages of Whoppers.

caption Four packages of Whoppers. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A serving size of Whoppers malted milk balls contains 16 grams of sugar, which is 25% of the daily value.

A serving size of Tootsie Roll “Midgees” has three and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption A serving size of Tootsie Roll “Midgees.” source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Five of the miniature, classic-flavored Tootsie Rolls contains 17 grams of sugar, which is 32% of the recommended daily value.

Five Tootsie Roll Fruit Chews also contain three and a half teaspoons of sugar.

caption Tootsie Roll Fruit Chews. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A serving size of the fruit-flavored Tootise Rolls also have 17 grams of sugar – 32% of the daily value.

Three Tootsie Roll “Juniors” have three teaspoons of sugar.

caption Tootsie Roll “Juniors.” source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

With 15 grams of sugar in a serving, these Tootsie Rolls have the least amount of sugar per serving size compared with other Tootsie Roll varieties.

One Tootsie Pop contains two and a quarter teaspoons of sugar.

caption A Tootsie Pop. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

With 11 grams of sugar, one Tootsie Pop contains 22% of the recommended daily value of sugar.

There are two and a quarter teaspoons of sugar in one fun-size package of Skittles.

caption A fun-size bag of Skittles. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One Fun Size bag of Skittles has 11 grams of sugar, which is 22% of the recommended daily value.

A box of Dots, which contains six pieces, also has two and a quarter teaspoons of sugar.

caption A box of Dots candy. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A single box of Dots has 11 grams of sugar – 22% of the daily value.

There are three and half teaspoons of sugar in four miniature Heath Bars.

caption Heath Bar miniatures. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There are 17 grams of sugar in four miniature Heath Bars – 32% of the daily value.

Two fun-size packages of M&Ms contain three and a half teaspoons of sugar in total.

caption Fun-size bags of M&Ms. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There are 17 grams of sugar total in two fun-size packages of M&Ms, which is 32% of the daily value.