Forget Christmas — people are now decorating Halloween trees for the spooky holiday

caption Tina Ostergaard’s Halloween tree. source Tina Ostergaard

Fall is right around the corner, and the most enthusiastic fans of Halloween are going all out by adorning their homes with a Christmas-inspired decoration.

Halloween fanatics have been dusting off their artificial Christmas trees a few months early and refashioning them in honor of the spooky holiday.

People are using fake spider webs, orange garlands, pumpkin decorations, and fall foliage to transform their plastic Christmas trees well in advance of October 31.

One Instagram user had the bright idea to replace the star that typically sits atop a Christmas tree with a plush pumpkin instead:

Her tree also features white pumpkin accents, twinkling orange lights, and ornaments of Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Tina Ostergaard, who goes by @mrs.osterglam on Instagram, swapped in a witch’s hat as the topper for her Halloween tree:

Orange bows and jack-o’-lantern ornaments hang off the tree, which is lined with pumpkins, a haunted house, and other decorations at its base.

This Halloween lover doubled down on the orange theme while decorating their tree:

The tree – which is bright orange itself – is covered with the classic jack-o’-lantern buckets used for trick-or-treating.

And one user even got ahead of the trend by creating a spooky Halloween-inspired tree for Christmas 2018:

If you’re itching to get into the Halloween spirit but don’t have the time or energy to devote to transforming and repurposing a Christmas tree, you’re in luck. Crafting superstore Michaels is selling premade 14-inch ceramic trees with light-up pumpkins and purple ornaments.

caption Michaels’ ceramic Halloween trees. source Michaels

And if trees aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other festive decorations to fill your home with in the lead-up to Halloween.

Halloween gingerbread houses are a hands-on way to satisfy a sweet tooth before the candy-filled holiday, while Trader Joe’s skeleton planters are a subtle way to welcome witching season.