16 Halloween costume ideas inspired by music, movie, and TV show icons

Celebrities have long provided inspiration for epic costumes on Halloween.

Ariana Grande, Michael Jackson, and Marilyn Monroe all have recognizable looks that are easy to copy.

From Carrie Bradshaw to Elvis Presley, here are the most iconic music, movie, and TV stars that make excellent Halloween costume inspiration.

Elton John has an easily-copied, recognizable look perfect for a Halloween costume.

caption Elton John has even inspired other celebrities’ Halloween costumes. source Mike Segar/Reuters

The makings of his iconic show outfit can be pulled together with shimmering sunglasses and a flashy suit. Although it might be hard to top Harry Styles’ take on Rocketman.

Sarah Michelle Gellar garnered herself “icon” status after her long-running role on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

caption Gellar was one fierce vampire slayer, capturing America’s hearts from 1997-2003 in the dark drama. source Getty Images/Handout/Getty

There’s no doubt that Gellar is one of the most well-known TV stars of the ’90s and early 2000s. If you sport her character’s signature red pleather pants and a black tank top this Halloween, you’ll be sure to capture attention from any “Buffy” fan.

Lady Gaga has had so many artistic lives that there are endless options when it comes to dressing like her.

If you want an instantly recognizable and over-the-top costume, her infamous meat dress from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards or her 2019 Met Gala ensemble are excellent choices.

Alicia Silverstone nailed her role as Cher Horowitz in “Clueless.”

caption “Clueless” was released on July 19, 1995. source Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

A yellow plaid blazer and skirt combo would instantly transform you into Silverstone’s iconic character. This could also easily become a duo costume if Cher’s best friend Dionne is added to the mix.

In terms of dressing like an icon, one could never go wrong with channeling the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna.

caption Madonna at the ‘MTV Video Music Awards in 1984. source The LIFE Picture Collection

The iconic singer has had quite the fashion evolution through the years and her “Like A Virgin” wedding dress look would definitely grab attention on Halloween.

Jerry Seinfeld is so iconic that he had a TV show named after him.

caption “Seinfeld” aired from 1989 through 1998. source NBC via YouTube screengrab

While the NBC series included plenty of other memorable characters, Jerry was definitely at the forefront.

At only 26, Ariana Grande is already an icon in her own right.

caption People know her for her high ponytail almost as much as for her music. source Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

A babydoll dress with thigh-high boots and a high ponytail are all that’s needed to channel Grande.

Famed country crooner Dolly Parton is known for her outlandish ensembles.

A trip to your local thrift store will probably give you all the makings to look like this southern belle.

Any of the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” would make for a spell-binding costume.

caption “Hocus Pocus” was released on July 16, 1993. source Hocus Pocus, screenshot

Bette Midler’s Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson with her red hair and detailed cloak is particularly memorable.

Elvis Presley will forever be known as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

His on-stage get-up consisting of a crisp white jumpsuit, sunglasses, and a cape will make you the reigning King of Halloween.

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most iconic actresses to date.

All you need to emulate Monroe is a flowing white dress.

For a spookier take on an icon, consider channeling Michael Jackson from his “Thriller” music video.

caption No Halloween season is complete without blasting Jackson’s “Thriller.” source Michael Jackson/YouTube

Not only is Jackson a music legend, but his album “Thriller” became one of the highest-selling records of all-time.

Audrey Hepburn was classy and classic all at once in her role as Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

caption “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was released on October 5, 1961. source IMDd/Paramount Pictures

With plenty of pearls and a sleek black dress, you’ll instantly become the iconic character.

If your inner rocker is dying to be unleashed, Joan Jett is the costume for you.

caption Joan Jett is an American rock singer. source Thos Robinson/Getty Images for USO of Metropolitan New York

All you need is plenty of black and leather articles of clothing to pull off Jett’s look.

Sarah Jessica Parker mastered both fashion and relationships alike with her “Sex and the City” role.

caption “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field bought Carrie’s iconic tutu skirt for five dollars. source HBO

It’s easy to channel Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw with sky-high stilettos and a tutu skirt.

Sonny and Cher are a great option if you’re part of a pair.

caption Sonny and Cher in Frankfurt, Germany during a European tour in 1966. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Whether you’re looking for a couples costume or you and your best friend are teaming up, Sonny and Cher are a dynamic duo that you can easily channel during the spooky season.