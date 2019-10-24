20 Halloween costume ideas inspired by this year’s biggest movies and TV shows

caption “Midsommar,” “Joker,” and “Fleabag” were all hits this year. source A24/Warner Bros./Amazon

2019 has been an especially colorful year to pull Halloween costume ideas from.

If jumpsuits are your thing, you have plenty of choices, from “Fleabag” to “Us” to “Booksmart.”

There are also plenty of couple and group options, from the “Game of Thrones” players to “Stranger Things” BFFs to “The Good Place’s” Janets.

Here are 20 Halloween costumes inspired by this year’s biggest movies and TV shows.

Go as the most controversial “Joker” ever.

caption Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

The Batman villain is polarizing than ever thanks to Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal in Todd Phillips’ controversial take. Grab your shabbiest red dinner jacket and prepare to spend the whole night debating like it’s Film Twitter in real life.

Read more: Joaquin Phoenix is brilliantly terrifying as a chilling outcast in ‘Joker’ and it will leave you feeling unsettled

It’s not easy being green.

caption “Saturday Night Live” parodied “The Joker” with a Sesame Street character. source NBC

For a more comedic take on Joker, slap on some green paint and go as (Oscar the) Grouch, “Saturday Night Live’s” viral parody.

Strut your inner “Fleabag.”

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and starred on “Fleabag.” source Amazon

This jumpsuit has become a must-have for fans of Amazon’s hit show and its creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It’s easy to see why: It only costs $50, and you can wear it even when it’s not Halloween.

Hot priest not included.

A character from “Us” also makes a great costume.

caption Lupita Nyong’o starred in “Us.” source Universal Pictures

If the “Fleabag” jumpsuit is a little too sexy, go in the exact opposite direction and dress up as one of the Tethered.

Be both “Booksmart” and fun.

caption Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever starred in “Booksmart.” source United Artists Releasing

Believe it or not, there’s a third option if you’re going for the pop culture-inspired jumpsuit look. Grab your bestie and cosplay as Amy and Molly for one last hurrah.

“Game of Thrones” may be over, but the costumes are forever.

caption Emilia Clarke played Daenerys on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

This is your last chance to dress up as Jon, Daenerys, Arya, Sansa, et al.

“Midsommar” wasn’t just scary AF, it was also gorgeous.

caption Florence Pugh played Dani in “Midsommar.” source A24

Really, any excuse to wear a flower crown.

Read more: 8 things to know about ‘Midsommar,’ the horrifying new film from the director of ‘Hereditary’

“Always Be My Maybe” is the answer to your lazy, easy costume prayers.

caption Randall Park and Ali Wong source Netflix

Just one iconic white t-shirt can turn you into Marcus from Netflix’s rom com of the year – and you’ll be supporting a good cause by buying it.

Turn any party into “The Good Place.”

caption D’Arcy Carden as multiple Janets and Ted Danson on “The Good Place.” source NBC

Good Janet, Bad Janet, Disco Janet? Eleanor Janet, Chidi Janet, Tahani Janet, Jason Janet -take your pick!

“The Rise of Skywalker” is marking the end of an era.

caption Daisy Ridley plays Rey in recent “Star Wars” movies. source Lucasfilm

The last movie in the “Star Wars Skywalker” saga doesn’t come out until December, but the trailer reveals all our leads have new outfits to emulate.

“Glow” Season 3 has the spandex costumes of your dreams.

caption Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie star on “Glow.” source Netflix

What’s more outrageous than 1980s lady wrestlers? 1980s lady wrestlers in Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez’s character from “Hustlers” would make an iconic costume.

caption Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez starred in “Hustlers.” source STX Entertainment

Be careful when you tell fellow partygoers to climb into your fur – it’s possible only JLo can pull that line off.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez says stripping in ‘Hustlers’ made her feel ‘terrified’: ‘I felt exposed’

“Cats” is guaranteed to be the scariest movie of the year.

caption “Cats” is based off the Broadway musical of the same name. source Universal Pictures

Only do this if you want to be the creepiest person in a room full of monsters.

Read more: People are terrified by the new trailer for ‘Cats’ that stars A-list celebrities as anthropomorphic cats

“Stranger Things” characters Robin and Steve are too cute not to parody.

caption Maya Hawke and Joe Keery play Robin and Steve on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The perfect matching outfits to wear with your BFF for that drunken bathroom heart-to-heart.

Read more: ‘Stranger Things 3’ stars fought against Steve and Robin becoming a couple

“The Masked Singer” is the reality show sensation no one saw coming.

caption “The Masked Singer” is based on a South Korean reality show. source Michael Becker / FOX

Sure, the costume probably weighs about 50 pounds, but you’re sure to be totally unique – mostly because the actual Masked Singer costumes are custom-made, so you’ll definitely have to DIY this one.

Keanu Reeves still looks amazing in “John Wick 3.”

caption Keanu Reeves is known for his roles in films like “John Wick” and “The Matrix.” source Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate

A crisp black suit, thin black tie, clutch a stuffed puppy and boom, you’re now the most lovable assassin of all time.

“Rocketman” is bringing Elton John-style camp back to life in 2019.

caption Taron Egerton played Elton John in “Rocketman.” source Paramount Pictures

This costume even has Elton’s trademark sequins.

“It Chapter Two” will never not be scary.

caption Bill Skarsgard played Pennywise in both of the “It” movies. source Warner Bros.

You can’t go wrong with a creepy clown getup and a red balloon.

Read more: A couple already won Halloween with their ‘It’ couples costume – and the photos will give you nightmares

“The Inventor” may be a documentary, but it gave us a hugely compelling villain.

caption Elizabeth Holmes is the founder of the now-defunct company Theranos. source Courtesy of Theranos

You probably already have a black turtleneck. Now all you need is the fake deep voice to become Elizabeth Holmes.

“Avengers: Endgame” brought together the largest group of superheroes ever on screen.

caption Gamora joined the fight against Thanos at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” source Walt Disney

Yup, this just means free reign to dress up as basically any Marvel superhero that has ever appeared on film. Getting all your friends together to recreate the final battle sequence would be pretty cool, too.