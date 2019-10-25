These hospitals dress up NICU babies in Halloween costumes, and the photos are too cute

caption NICU babies dressed up for Halloween. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

Aurora Health Care hospitals in West Allis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, dress up babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for Halloween.

The NICU can be a scary, stressful place for families, and the costumes help make people smile.

You can vote for your favorite tiny costume on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Two Wisconsin hospitals are doing what they can to make Halloween a little less scary.

For parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, newborn hospital stays can be a difficult, anxious time. But Aurora Health Care’s annual Halloween costume contest helps ease some of that tension with adorable getups like butterfly wings and giraffe onesies.

Here are this year’s tiny contestants.

The neonatal intensive care unit is where sick or premature babies stay to receive care.

caption A baby in the NICU. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

Some babies receive treatment there for a few days, but others with more serious conditions can stay in the NICU for months.

Two Wisconsin hospitals brightened up their NICUs by dressing the babies in tiny Halloween costumes.

caption A pair of butterflies. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis and Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay dressed their pint-sized patients in a variety of costumes.

The costumes provide a sense of normalcy in what can be a scary, stressful time for parents.

caption Some adorable bites of candy corn. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

“This experience with him for his first 16-days hasn’t been normal,” Brent Beck, father of NICU baby Ashe, told NBC26 Green Bay. “So doing something fun like this feels normal and it has actually been hilarious and fun and a lighthearted thing to kind of joke about and put together.”

Life is a little less scary when you’re dressed as a burrito.

caption NICU babies in cupcake and burrito costumes. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

The burrito costume even includes tin foil.

Or a butterfly.

caption A butterfly costume. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

The hospitals dressed NICU babies up last Halloween, too.

People can vote for their favorite costumes on Aurora’s Facebook page.

caption A jack-o’-lantern and a giraffe. source Courtesy of Aurora Health Care

The winner and two runners-up of the contest will take home prizes, according to Aurora.

These little fighters are real-life superheroes.