The 17 best celebrity family Halloween costumes of all time

caption Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka always go all out with their children for Halloween. source Project Photo Booth/Twitter

No one does Halloween better than the famous families of Hollywood. From picking out adorable costumes for their children to putting together elaborate and creative outfits, every October is a time for celebrities to show off their Halloween spirit.

We’ve gathered the best family costumes from over the years. Keep reading for a look at the themed family outfits.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka started their family Halloween tradition early.

caption The baby Smee kills us everytime. source Neil Patrick Harris/Twitter

In 2011, they went as Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Hook, and the pirate Smee.

Jessica Alba, her husband Cash Warren, and their daughter Honor dressed up like the Incredibles in 2012.

caption Jessica Alba and Cash Warren got married in 2008. source Jessica Alba/Twitter

This Pixar movie family is iconic.

Harris, Burkta and their kids nailed it again with their “Munsters” costumes in 2013.

caption Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka got married in 2014. source Project Photo Booth/Twitter

They dressed as Frankenstein, a werewolf, and vampires.

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, and their children went as the Adams family in 2013.

caption Joel Madden and Nicole Richie’s kids are named Harlow and Sparrow. source Nicole Richie/Instagram

Richie captioned the photo: “The Madden Family.”

The Lachey family tried to give the Harris-Burtka clan a run for their money in 2014.

caption Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey tied the knot in 2011. source Nick Lachey/Instagram

Nick Lachey was Peter Pan, Vanessa Lachey was Captain Hook, and their son was the crocodile.

In 2014, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dressed up like iconic sibling duo Janet and Michael Jackson.

caption We love the details on Blue Ivy’s jacket and pants. source Beyoncé/Instagram

Blue Ivy’s outfit included a pink microphone.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady let their 4-year-old son pick the family costumes in 2014.

caption This is an adorable dragon family. source Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

They all went as dragons that year.

Pink and husband Carey Hart dressed up like Gertie and Elliot while their daughter Willow Sage was E.T. for Halloween in 2015.

caption Pink and Carey Hart have been married since 2006. source Carey Hart/Instagram

Pink looks just like a grown-up version of Drew Barrymore’s iconic character.

In 2015, Harris and Burtka were once again on top with their “Star Wars” theme.

caption Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver starred in “The Force Awakens.” source Splash News

This was in honor of “The Force Awakens” premiering that year.

In 2016, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson got in on the fun with a Salt-N-Pepa group costume.

caption Salt-N-Pepa’s hits include “Shoop” and “Push It.” source Beyoncé/Instagram

The ’80s looks are so on point.

But nothing can beat the Barbie outfits Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore that same year while Jay-Z was Ken.

caption This is the definition of Halloween glam. source Splash News

Blue Icy rocked sunglasses, a sparkly dress, and silver sneakers.

In 2016, the Lacheys knocked it out of the park with their “Frozen” costumes.

caption “Frozen” hit theaters in 2013. source Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Nick Lachey made a perfect Kristoff alongside Olaf, Anna, and Elsa.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dressed as the Avengers with their kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope.

caption Mason is the oldest child. source Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This was the ultimate Marvel crew for Halloween 2016.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were both hilarious and adorable in their “Beauty and the Beast” group costume with daughter Everly.

caption Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan revealed their separation in April 2018. source Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Of course Channing Tatum was the Beast.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had spot-on “Trolls” costumes for Halloween in 2016.

caption Justin Timberlake starred in the animated movie “Trolls.” source Jessica Biel/Instagram

“Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin’…” Biel wrote on Instagram.

Alec Baldwin and his family followed the yellow brick road for their 2017 costumes.

caption Alec Baldwin and Hliaria Baldwin got married in 2012. source Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The actor dressed as the The Tin Man, wife Hilaria Baldwin channeled her inner Glinda, and their children transformed into Dorothy, The Scarecrow, and The Cowardly Lion.

In 2017, Timberlake and Biel went “to infinity and beyond” to impress with their “Toy Story” outfits.

caption Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012. source Jessica Biel/Instagram

Timberlake dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, Biel was cowgirl Jessie, and son Silas appeared as Woody.

