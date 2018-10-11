15 genius Halloween costumes you can make using just a pair of black leggings

Black leggings are a closet staple because they are comfortable, warm, and easy to pair with almost anything. These traits also make them a great fashion idea for Halloween, so don’t overlook this piece when creating your last minute DIY costume.
INSIDER rounded up 15 creative Halloween costumes that you can make wearing leggings. Some of these looks require a few more key pieces than others, so be prepared to purchase one or two other essentials.
Selina Kyle from “Gotham”
- Fox/Netflix
What you need: Black leggings, a gray hoodie, and a black leather jacket.
Pikachu from “Pokémon”
- Pokémon USA
What you need: Black leggings, a yellow shirt or dress, fake ears, and costume makeup.
Mia Wallace from “Pulp Fiction”
- Miramax
What you need: Black leggings, a long-sleeve white button down shirt, and a short black wig or a faux bob.
Mickey Mouse
- Max Pixel
What you need: Black leggings, red shorts, black shirt, white gloves, and mouse ears.
Black Swan
- Fox Searchlight
What you need: Black leggings, a black leotard, a black tutu, and flats.
Any member of KISS
- Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a leather jacket, and costume makeup.
Sandy from “Grease”
- Paramount Pictures
What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and red heels.
Any of the Pink Ladies from “Grease”
- Paramount Pictures
What you need: Black leggings, a pink jacket, black heels, and an attitude.
Dot Warner from “Animaniacs”
- Warner Bros. Animation
What you need: Black leggings, a pink skirt, a black shirt, and white gloves.
Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family”
- MGM/ Paramount Pictures
What you need: Black leggings, a black dress, and a white-collared shirt.
The Cat in the Hat
- Portfolio Entertainment
What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a red scarf, and a top-hat.
Tris from “Divergent”
- Summit Entertainment
What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and boots.
Skeleton
- Laura D’Alessandro/Flickr
What you need: Black leggings, a black blazer, a t-shirt, and costume makeup.
Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice”
- The Geffen Company
What you need: Black leggings, a black dress, and a wide-brimmed black hat.
Mime
- Pixabay
What you need: Black leggings, a black and white striped shirt, and costume makeup.