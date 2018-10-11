15 genius Halloween costumes you can make using just a pair of black leggings

caption Black leggings go with every mood and practically every costume. source MGM/ Paramount Pictures /Miramax Laura D’Alessandro/Flickr

Black leggings are a closet staple because they are comfortable, warm, and easy to pair with almost anything. These traits also make them a great fashion idea for Halloween, so don’t overlook this piece when creating your last minute DIY costume.

INSIDER rounded up 15 creative Halloween costumes that you can make wearing leggings. Some of these looks require a few more key pieces than others, so be prepared to purchase one or two other essentials.

Selina Kyle from “Gotham”

caption This is a modern take on Catwoman. source Fox/Netflix

What you need: Black leggings, a gray hoodie, and a black leather jacket.

Pikachu from “Pokémon”

caption You’ll catch them all in this outfit. source Pokémon USA

What you need: Black leggings, a yellow shirt or dress, fake ears, and costume makeup.

Mia Wallace from “Pulp Fiction”

caption Order a five-dollar milkshake to complete the look. source Miramax

What you need: Black leggings, a long-sleeve white button down shirt, and a short black wig or a faux bob.

Mickey Mouse

caption Have your partner dress as Mickey or Minnie for a great couples costume. source Max Pixel

What you need: Black leggings, red shorts, black shirt, white gloves, and mouse ears.

Black Swan

caption You can pick the white swan if you’d like. source Fox Searchlight

What you need: Black leggings, a black leotard, a black tutu, and flats.

Any member of KISS

caption It’s all about the posing for this costume. source Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a leather jacket, and costume makeup.

Sandy from “Grease”

caption Chills will not multiply if you wear leggings on Halloween. source Paramount Pictures

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and red heels.

Any of the Pink Ladies from “Grease”

caption Take the millennial pink trend to another level. source Paramount Pictures

What you need: Black leggings, a pink jacket, black heels, and an attitude.

Dot Warner from “Animaniacs”

caption Nostalgic costumes are always fun. source Warner Bros. Animation

What you need: Black leggings, a pink skirt, a black shirt, and white gloves.

Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family”

caption This character is a classic. source MGM/ Paramount Pictures

What you need: Black leggings, a black dress, and a white-collared shirt.

The Cat in the Hat

caption Paint on some whiskers for an added effect. source Portfolio Entertainment

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a red scarf, and a top-hat.

Tris from “Divergent”

caption Channel your inner action-star. source Summit Entertainment

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and boots.

Skeleton

caption This look is bad to the bone. source Laura D’Alessandro/Flickr

What you need: Black leggings, a black blazer, a t-shirt, and costume makeup.

Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice”

caption You can wear black leggings with any one of Lydia’s many looks. source The Geffen Company

What you need: Black leggings, a black dress, and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Mime

caption The perfect costume for introverts. source Pixabay

What you need: Black leggings, a black and white striped shirt, and costume makeup.