15 genius Halloween costumes you can make using just a pair of black leggings

By
Emily DiNuzzo, Insider
-
Black leggings go with every mood and practically every costume.

caption
Black leggings go with every mood and practically every costume.
source
MGM/ Paramount Pictures /Miramax Laura D’Alessandro/Flickr

Black leggings are a closet staple because they are comfortable, warm, and easy to pair with almost anything. These traits also make them a great fashion idea for Halloween, so don’t overlook this piece when creating your last minute DIY costume.

INSIDER rounded up 15 creative Halloween costumes that you can make wearing leggings. Some of these looks require a few more key pieces than others, so be prepared to purchase one or two other essentials.

Selina Kyle from “Gotham”

caption
This is a modern take on Catwoman.
source
Fox/Netflix

What you need: Black leggings, a gray hoodie, and a black leather jacket.

Pikachu from “Pokémon”

caption
You’ll catch them all in this outfit.
source
Pokémon USA

What you need: Black leggings, a yellow shirt or dress, fake ears, and costume makeup.

Mia Wallace from “Pulp Fiction”

caption
Order a five-dollar milkshake to complete the look.
source
Miramax

What you need: Black leggings, a long-sleeve white button down shirt, and a short black wig or a faux bob.

Mickey Mouse

caption
Have your partner dress as Mickey or Minnie for a great couples costume.
source
Max Pixel

What you need: Black leggings, red shorts, black shirt, white gloves, and mouse ears.

Black Swan

caption
You can pick the white swan if you’d like.
source
Fox Searchlight

What you need: Black leggings, a black leotard, a black tutu, and flats.

Any member of KISS

caption
It’s all about the posing for this costume.
source
Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a leather jacket, and costume makeup.

Sandy from “Grease”

caption
Chills will not multiply if you wear leggings on Halloween.
source
Paramount Pictures

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and red heels.

Any of the Pink Ladies from “Grease”

caption
Take the millennial pink trend to another level.
source
Paramount Pictures

What you need: Black leggings, a pink jacket, black heels, and an attitude.

Dot Warner from “Animaniacs”

caption
Nostalgic costumes are always fun.
source
Warner Bros. Animation

What you need: Black leggings, a pink skirt, a black shirt, and white gloves.

Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family”

caption
This character is a classic.
source
MGM/ Paramount Pictures

What you need: Black leggings, a black dress, and a white-collared shirt.

The Cat in the Hat

caption
Paint on some whiskers for an added effect.
source
Portfolio Entertainment

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a red scarf, and a top-hat.

Tris from “Divergent”

caption
Channel your inner action-star.
source
Summit Entertainment

What you need: Black leggings, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and boots.

Skeleton

caption
This look is bad to the bone.
source
Laura D’Alessandro/Flickr

What you need: Black leggings, a black blazer, a t-shirt, and costume makeup.

Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice”

caption
You can wear black leggings with any one of Lydia’s many looks.
source
The Geffen Company

What you need: Black leggings, a black dress, and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Mime

caption
The perfect costume for introverts.
source
Pixabay

What you need: Black leggings, a black and white striped shirt, and costume makeup.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.