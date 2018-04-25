People are already terrified by the first footage from the long-awaited ‘Halloween’ sequel

source Blumhouse

The first footage for this year’s “Halloween” sequel premiered at CinemaCon on Wednesday, and those who saw it were terrified.

Online reaction to the footage indicates that the film – which ignores all other sequels – is a worthy, and incredibly scary, follow-up to the original.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the film, which comes to theaters October 19.

The classic “Halloween” slasher series returns in October, and if the online reaction to the film’s first footage is any indication, there’s no doubt it will frighten audiences.

The silent killer Michael Myers will once again go after Laurie Strode – the babysitter he tormented in the 1978 original film played by Jamie Lee Curtis – in this direct sequel to the original. Set 40 years after, the new “Halloween” ignores all the other sequels (meaning Myers is not Strode’s brother).

The first trailer for the film was screened at CinemaCon on Wednesday, and those who saw it were terrified.

Online reaction to the footage indicates that the film is shaping up to be a satisfying, and anxiety-inducing, follow-up to the horror classic. The new film follows Curtis’ all-grown-up Strode on a fateful Halloween night when Myers escapes captivity – but she’s ready for him this time.

Check out some first reactions below:

The first #Halloween trailer just scared the shit out of me. Jamie Lee Curtis is a legend & we are not worthy. #CinemaCon — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) April 25, 2018

So the #Halloween trailer. Pretty sure I just shit myself. #CinemaCon — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 25, 2018

The new Halloween movie looks SOOOO GOOD. Story is set 40 years later on halloween night. Jamie Lee Curtis is a Sarah Connor like badass that has been training in case Michael Myers ever breaks out, and he has. Interesting true crime angle. Also dismisses all sequels #CinemaCon — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 25, 2018

Listen, I’m not a huge fan of the Halloween series, I like the original but this looks like something special. It’s not just another sequel. It looks like the sequel the original deserved. And it has the gravitas of the decades later sequel starring Jamie. So excited. #CinemaCon — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 25, 2018

First trailer for #Halloween is DOPE! Myers has been locked in captivity for 40 years. He escapes, cue kills.

Strode: I’ve prayed that he would escape for 40 years

Cop: Why would you do that?

Strode: So I could kill him

Super intense trailer; looks bloody and brilliant#CinemaCon — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2018

There’s a bunch of cool moments in the #Halloween trailer, but I don’t want to ruin the beats for you by spoiling them. Rest assured, it’s thrilling, scary and will reignite your #Halloween spirit. #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 25, 2018

There was a shot of Myers, post break-out, tormenting a girl in a bathroom stall. His hand goes over the door and drops a dozen bloody teeth on the floor. They're not messing around with this one. It's great to see the mask back in action. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) April 25, 2018

We were just the first people to see the trailer for the new Halloween. Even the trailer was scary. The take on the story looks self-aware and smart. Really cool visuals and Jamie Lee Curtis looks badass. Oh man, I can’t wait. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 25, 2018

Jamie Lee Curtis onstage to introduce the new HALLOWEEN. Looks fucking crazy, Michael Myers is back. #CinemaCon — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 25, 2018

Good grief the #CinemaCon trailer reveal of #Halloween is so tense, so frightening; everyone’s chest is tight and hands are grasping the armrests in the #cinemacon Colosseum. Especially when Michael Myers puts ????that????mask????back????on????. Y’all gonna freak when it drops! — Fandango (@Fandango) April 25, 2018

Halloween just made me jump out of my row #CinemaCon — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) April 25, 2018

Guys. #Halloween is going to kill all of you. It looks AMAZING. #CinemaCon — Michael Keene (@MichaelKeene) April 25, 2018

The last “Halloween” film was “Halloween II” in 2009, a sequel to Rob Zombie’s poorly received remake that recast Strode with Scout Taylor-Compton.

Curtis reprised the role of Strode in 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” but since this new “Halloween” wipes away all continuity after the original film, this will be the character’s first confrontation with Myers since that night in 1978.

Judging by this tweet, Curtis is very happy with that decision:

Curtis: “This isn’t the piece of sh*t we made back in the 90s and I apologize for anyone who had to endure it!”

“This movie is hella scary – and you guys please tweet that I said hella.”@jamieleecurtis #CinemaCon #Halloween — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2018

The new “Halloween” comes from production company Blumhouse Productions, which has been on a roll recently with the horror genre. Not only is it responsible for franchises such as “The Purge” and “Insidious,” but also the Oscar-nominated “Get Out” last year.

“Halloween” comes to theaters October 19.