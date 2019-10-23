15 fun facts about Halloween that may surprise you

Halloween, which first became popular in the US during the 1800s, has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, including candy, movies, haunted experiences, and creepy costumes.

WalletHub shared a study with Insider that breaks down Halloween by the numbers, such as how much money people spend on the holiday, how many kids are expected to dress as princesses, and the most popular Halloween costume for your pets.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how Americans celebrate October 31.

More than two-thirds of Americans plan on celebrating Halloween.

caption People in costumes participate in the annual Village Halloween Parade in New York City in 2018. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

From trick-or-treating to attending a haunted house, there are plenty of ways to celebrate on October 31 – and 68% of Americans plan to do just that, according to WalletHub.

The first citywide Halloween celebration took place in Anoka, Minnesota, in 1921.

caption Three girls amuse each other with their masked costumes as they prepare for Halloween festivities in 1929. source Felix Koch/Cincinnati Museum Center/Getty Images

But, according to WalletHub, the best place to celebrate in 2019 is New York City – based on the fun activities on offer, the weather, and “trick-or-treater friendliness.”

Read more: 23 photos that show how Halloween has evolved since it was popularized in the late 1800s

And while it’s a huge industry, with a projected $8.8 billion being spent, not everyone will spend mega bucks.

caption Visitors enjoy picking their own pumpkins at Rock Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Broomfield, Colorado. source Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In fact, 76% of Americans will spend $50 or less to celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

caption Rande Gerber and George Clooney attend the Casamigos Halloween party on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Casamigos

Probably not the 32% of Americans throwing a Halloween party, though.

Read more: 13 spooky Halloween decorations that are easy and cheap to throw together at the last minute

But of that $8.8 billion, at least $3.2 billion will be spent on costumes.

caption Some superhero costumes to choose from. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Costumes have definitely become more elaborate over the years.

This year, 1.3 million children are expected to dress as witches, 2.4 million as superheroes, and 3.1 million as princesses.

caption Two girls wearing princess costumes at the Halloween Festival at Jose Marti Park. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you want to help your child be a little more creative, here are some ideas.

Meanwhile, among adults, there will be 2 million vampires and 5 million witches stalking the streets.

caption A person dressed as a witch. source Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Still not sure what you want to be this year? We can help.

Animals won’t miss out on the fun as 17% of Americans dress their pets in costumes.

The most popular costumes for pets are pumpkins, hot dogs, superheroes, and bumblebees, according to WalletHub.

$2.6 billion will be spent on candy for when the estimated 41 million trick-or-treaters hit the streets.

caption Trick or treat? source Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The first documented use of “trick or treat” was in 1927.

But not all that candy goes to the kids — 72% of parents have admitted to stealing their children’s candy.

caption People trick or treat in a Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood on Halloween 2015. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The most popular candies in the US are:

Skittles Reese’s Cups M&M’s Snickers Starburst

But there are other things to do besides trick or treat. Over $300 million is made annually from ticket sales for haunted attractions.

caption People queue for a haunted house. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The average price is $15 – and 80% of haunted attractions in America are operated by charities.

A large haunted house can make as much as $2 million during the Halloween season.

caption Attendees at a haunted house. source Rick Wilking/Reuters

A small one makes around $50,000.

Speaking of large haunted houses, the record for the longest walk-through haunted house is 7,183 feet, 8.4 inches — nearly a mile and a half.

caption Dragon’s House of Horror in Albuquerque. source Facebook/Dragon’s House of Horror

It’s held by Dragon’s House of Horror in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Read more: 15 of the spookiest Halloween world records

But if haunted houses aren’t your speed, you could always check out a scary movie. In 2018, horror movies made $902 million at the US box office.

caption “Annabelle.” source New Line Cinema

Read more: The terrifying true stories that your favorite horror movies are based on

Or you could try out a parade. In New York City, 2 million spectators will watch 60,000 participants march in the Halloween Parade.

caption Halloween revelers attend the Village Halloween Parade on October 31, 2017 in New York City. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It’s the world’s largest Halloween parade.