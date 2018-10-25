An Iowa teacher is under investigation after wearing blackface to dress up as a ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ character for a Halloween party

caption LaFawnduh from “Napoleon Dynamite.” source YouTube

A first-grade teacher in Iowa is under investigation by her district after she was pictured at a Halloween party wearing blackface.

Megan Luloff, a teacher at Walcott Elementary School, outside of Davenport, wore blackface to dress up as the character LaFawnduh from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” according to The Quad City Times.

She and others had dressed as the cast of the film for a party at the Walcott American Legion on Friday night.

Along with blackface, she wore a wig, leopard-print blouse, white pants, and heels for the LaFawnduh costume.

Superintendent Art Tate announced the incident was under investigation.

“The wearing of blackface is never appropriate in any circumstance by any person,” Tate told the Times.

Linda Hayes, vice president for the district’s school board, said Luloff’s actions were “in very poor taste, not to mention totally out of line with regard to professionalism.”

“I cannot clearly articulate how offensive and appalling it is to people of color,” she told the Times.

Luloff has not commented on the incident.

The investigation comes after Megyn Kelly defended blackface during a segment on her NBC show earlier this week. She has since apologized for the comments and is reportedly departing NBC.