13 easy Halloween makeup looks that you can wear without a costume

caption Vampire and zombie makeup are traditional Halloween looks. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Dressing up on Halloween isn’t for everybody.

Some people have to go to work and can’t wear a costume, while others simply don’t have the time to create an intricate outfit. But if you still want to be festive on the holiday, you can try wearing a bold makeup look instead.

For example, you can go all out and draw a mask of your favorite superhero using face paint, or you can go a little more subtle and stick with graphic eye makeup. To help you decide what to wear, we’ve rounded up 13 Halloween makeup looks that you can wear instead of a costume.

Relive your favorite ’90s memories with this beauty look.

caption The bolder your makeup for this look, the better. source Nia Mulan

Created by makeup artist Nia Mulan, this makeup look will give you the perfect excuse to sing your favorite ’90s songs all Halloween night.

To recreate it at home, stock up on some neon eye shadow, bright lipstick, and black liquid liner. To create the classic ’90s shapes across your cheeks, use highly pigmented eyeliner pencils to draw squiggles, triangles, and any other geometric shapes.

You can dress as a clown without the full costume.

caption Use the same metallic lipstick on both your lips and your nose. source Kaitlyn Belin

Makeup enthusiast Kaitlyn Belin created a look that puts a pink glam twist on the traditional clown look. To wear this style, simply brush pink eye shadow on your forehead down to your cheeks in a C-motion.

Use that same shadow to coat your eyelids, and draw triangles above and under each eye with a purple eyeliner pencil. You can create the rest of the look with drugstore face paint.

Scare all your friends this Halloween by drawing giant spiders on your face.

caption Don’t forget to add some shimmer in the inner corner of your eyes. source Emma Gooding

Makeup artist Emma Gooding cleverly used a classic smoky eye to create spiders on each side of her face.

If you’d like to try this look at home, use an eyeliner pencil in any color to draw eight legs stemming from each eye. To make it extra bold, pair a dark lip liner with a lighter lipstick to create an ombré effect.

You can wear this galaxy makeup look with any outfit.

caption Metallic and holographic lip colors are perfect for cosmic costumes. source Phumudzo Mudau

Regardless of what you plan to wear this Halloween, makeup artist Phumudzo Mudau created a galactic look that will work with any outfit. To replicate the look, simply use blue eye shadow on one eye and pink eye shadow on the other. Blend the two on each cheek, and use white eyeliner to create stars and dots across your face.

Showcase your colorful personality with this fairy makeup look.

caption You can buy a flower crown or make your own to complete this look. source Jessica Howes

Makeup artist Jessica Howes put her own spin on the traditional fairy Halloween look by wearing rainbow face makeup.

To recreate this look yourself, brush any brightly-colored eye shadow across your lids and lightly down your nose. Use a white gel eyeliner to create dots around your eyes, and finish the look with a shiny nude lip color.

This makeup gives the impression that you jumped straight out of a Wonder Woman comic.

caption You can turn yourself into other comic characters by drawing graphic lines. source Joann Cruz

Wonder Woman will be one of the most popular costumes in the country this year, but that shouldn’t stop you from dressing as her. If you want to make your outfit stand out, however, follow the lead of makeup artist Joann Cruz.

To recreate her Wonder Woman-inspired beauty look, draw lines cross your face with a liquid eyeliner pen. Once your face is sculpted to look like a comic character, use some golden face paint to create your crown, and pull it all together with a matte burgundy lipstick.

Instead of wearing character-themed makeup, draw traditional Halloween shapes.

caption For some extra fun, use a bright orange pencil to line the top of your lip. source Emily Mulgrew

Whether you have to work or just don’t feel like wearing an elaborate costume, makeup artist Emily Mulgrew has a good solution. Mulgrew ditched a costume completely and instead created a bold winged look using orange eye shadow and black eyeliner. She also drew bats along her cheekbone, which can be customized with any traditional Halloween character.

You can wear the mermaid look on Halloween without fake fins.

caption For your lips, use a light-pink lip color and top with a sheer gloss. source Emma Shepherd

This mermaid makeup created by artist Emma Shepherd is simple but effective. To replicate the look, apply the makeup you normally wear and pair it with a smokey eye. To create fake scales, place a piece of netted fabric over the area of skin where you’d like to create the effect, and then brush some colored eye shadow over the net. Once you remove the fabric, you’ll have the criss-cross effect of scales.

Try Minnie Mouse makeup instead of a costume.

caption You can style this makeup with any red and white polka dot outfit. source Madison Bozarth

It’s pretty common for people to throw on some ears and call themselves Minnie Mouse on Halloween, but makeup artist Madison Bozarth created a more glamorous version of the classic Disney character.

For this look, use a black gel liner to draw small Mickey ears on your eyelids. You can go simple with the rest of your face makeup, but add a bold red lip to tie everything together.

Recreate one of Ariana Grande’s most famous looks with this makeup.

caption A blonde ponytail wig will complete the look. source Kendra Davis

Ariana Grande is known for her signature high ponytail, but she changed things up for the release of her single “No Tears Left to Cry.” Makeup enthusiast and cosplayer Kendra Davis not only perfectly replicated her low pony, but also matched the rainbow on Grande’s face.

To recreate Davis’ Grande-inspired look, simply use face paint to create a rainbow across your face, and enhance it with winged liner and a subtle lip gloss.

This look is perfect to wear to a work function or family Halloween outing.

caption The witch hat is optional. source Sophie Sieh

Dressing as a witch may seem like a tired choice, but makeup artist Sophie Sieh created an autumnal witch look that is more glam than wicked. The best part is that you can easily replicate this look by making use of pumpkin-colored shadows, matching blush, and winged liner.

To create the stars, simply take a white eyeliner pencil and draw them wherever you’d like.

Instead of a Spider-Man costume, create a mask with face paint.

caption You can also wear winged linger and false lashes with this look. source Saige Allison

Makeup artist Saige Allison created this Spider-Man look that can be achieved almost entirely with face paint. It might take a little more time than putting on a Spider-Man bodysuit, but using red and black makeup to create the superhero’s signature mask – paired with a purple lipstick and red eye shadow – will make your look stand out from the rest.

This ice cream-inspired makeup will take some time to apply.

caption You can create this look with face paint or eye shadow. source Katie March

This melted ice cream look from makeup enthusiast Katie March is an original idea for Halloween.

It’s worth noting that this look may be easier for advanced makeup artists, but anyone can create their own version by using brightly-colored face paint, eyeliner, and eye shadow.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.