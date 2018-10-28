‘Halloween’ easily wins the box office for a second-straight weekend, and has already brought in over $100 million domestically

caption “Halloween.” source Universal

“Halloween” won the box office for a second consecutive weekend, earning $32 million.

That puts the movie’s domestic total to an incredible $126.7 million (it was made for only $10 million).

This marks the first time a “Halloween” movie has hit the $100 million milestone.

“Halloween” looks like it’s going to have major staying power as we get closer to its namesake holiday.

The Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse production took home the box office crown for a second-straight weekend

Most of the competition stayed away this weekend, leaving the few new releases like the Gerard Butler submarine thriller “Hunter Killer” ($6.6 million) and the latest title from Rowan Atkinson’s tired spy spoof franchise “Johnny English Strikes Again” ($1.6 million, though it’s earned over $100 million overseas) having no chance up against Michael Myers.

Though on the specialty release side, Amazon Studios’ “Suspiria,” the remake of the horror classic by Dario Argento, took in the top per-screen average of the year with $89,903 on two screens.

“Halloween” will have its first major test this coming weekend as titles like like Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” hit the multiplexes.