THEN AND NOW: Here’s what the ‘Halloweentown’ cast is up to 20 years later

caption The Piper family are witches and warlocks. source Disney

“Halloweentown” is a Halloween staple for many Disney fans from the 90s.

The Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) premiered 20 years ago and introduced Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown), whose life is changed when she learns she’s a young witch. Her grandmother was played by none other than Debbie Reynolds. The hit movie spawned three other sequels and fans gather every year in St. Helens, Oregon (the same place “Halloweentown” was filmed), to celebrate the iconic movie.

This year, Brown and some of her cast mates met with fans to celebrate.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since.

Kimberly J. Brown played Marnie Piper, a young witch, in three of the four “Halloweentown” movies

caption Kimberly J. Brown in “Halloweentown” and in 2018. source Disney and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before starring in the Disney Channel movies, Brown was known for starring on the soap opera “Guiding Light.” She was also in Disney Channel’s “Quints” and starred in “Bringing Down the House.”

Brown has since graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in business, written a children’s book, and opened an Etsy shop. She’s dating her “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge” co-star Daniel Kountz, who played Kal in the second movie.

Joey Zimmerman portrayed Dylan Piper, Marnie’s younger brother who generally doesn’t like magic.

caption Joey Zimmerman in “Halloweentown” and in a 2018 Instagram from Kimberly J. Brown. source Disney and OfficialKJB/Instagram

Zimmerman was a child actor known for “Earth 2” and “Bailey Kipper’s POV.” He hasn’t acted since he appeared in 2014’s “Roswell FM.”

Emily Roeske was a child actress who played Sophie Piper, Marnie and Dylan’s younger sister.

caption Emily Roeske in “Halloweentown” and in a 2018 Instagram from Kimberly J. Brown. source Disney and OfficialKJB/Instagram

She retired from acting following the third “Halloweentown” movie. She teaches mixed martial arts with her family at Surprise Family Karate in Surprise, Arizona.

Debbie Reynolds played grandma Agatha “Aggie” Cromwell, a witch who resides in Halloweentown.

caption Debbie Reynolds in “Halloweentown” and in 2015. source Disney and Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Reynolds was an Oscar nominee known for “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and “The Debbie Reynolds Show.”

She died in December 2016, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died.

Judith Hoag was Gwen Piper, Aggie’s daughter and mother to Marnie, Sophie, and Dylan.

caption Judith Hoag in “Halloweentown” and in 2018. source Disney and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before starring in the DCOM, Hoag was known for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Wolf.”

She reprised her role in all of the Disney movies and went on to star on “Big Love” and “Nashville.” She was also in “Hitchcock” and “Forever My Girl.”

Robin Thomas played Kalabar, the mayor of Halloweentown, ex-boyfriend to Gwen, and film villain.

caption Robin Thomas in “Halloweentown” and in a 2018 Instagram from Kimberly J. Brown. source Disney and OfficialKJB/Instagram

Before “Halloweentown,” Thomas was on “Who’s the Boss?,” “Matlock,” and “Murphy Brown.” He’s continued acting and was in “The Contender” and “Delirium” and on “Queer as Folk,” “Life Unexpected,” “Zoo,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Phillip Van Dyke played Luke, a goblin friend of Marnie’s who briefly changed into a human because of Kalabar.

caption Phillip Van Dyke in “Halloweentown” and on Instagram. source Disney and Phillvandyke/Instagram

After starring in the first two “Halloweentown” movies, Van Dyke went on to appear on a few episodes of “Gilmore Girls,” “Boston Public,” and “NYPD Blue,” but he quit acting in 2003. In a 2015 interview with Bustle, he said he was married and ran a sales floor for a financial services company.