We got our first look at the new ‘Halo’ game, and it’ll be a launch title for the new Xbox coming out in 2020

The next major “Halo” game was detailed for the first time on Sunday during a Microsoft press conference at the E3 event in Los Angeles.

Microsoft confirmed that it’ll be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox console, which is launching during the 2020 holiday season.

The game is named “Halo Infinite” – check it out in action below.

The legendary “Halo” franchise helped make Microsoft’s Xbox a household name back in 2001. Now, the next game in the series, “Halo Infinite” will help launch the next-generation Xbox next year.

Today, Microsoft announced that Project Scarlett, the code-name for its new Xbox hardware, will be ready to launch during the 2020 holiday season – and you’ll be able to play “Halo Infinite” on the new console on day one.

“Halo: Infinite” will make use of Scarlett’s upgraded technology, which is said to be four times as powerful as the Xbox One X, Microsoft’s most expensive console to date. The first footage from “Halo: Infinite” shows off some beautiful facial animations, while Master Chief, the hero of the series, is looking sharper than ever.

While fans will have to wait for another year to play the new “Halo” game, Microsoft will be releasing “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” on PC, along with “Halo Reach,” a prequel to the original game. The collection will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

The “Halo Infinite” trailer debuted during Microsoft’s presentation at E3, the year’s biggest video game event. The Xbox team will go over their biggest announcements during a follow-up Inside Xbox discussion on June 10th at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.