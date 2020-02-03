Halsey had a heartfelt response to people taunting her with ‘G-Eazy’ comments: ‘I hope you never have to experience an abusive relationship’

caption Halsey recently released her third studio album, “Manic.” source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Halsey recently responded to people who had been commenting “G-Eazy” on her Instagram posts to taunt her.

“I see y’all in the comments,” she wrote. “And I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you. I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

Halsey and G-Eazy dated for over a year before splitting in 2018. She wrote her hit breakup song “Without Me” about him and has heavily implied that he cheated many times.

G-Eazy is currently trending on Twitter because of videos that show him kissing and dancing with Megan Thee Stallion.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Halsey penned a poignant response to people who had been taunting her about her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy, on social media.

Early Monday morning, the “Clementine” singer commented on her own Instagram post to call out a slew of trolls who were writing her ex’s name.

“I see y’all in the comments,” she wrote. “And I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you.”

“I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me,” she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

caption “Can we get a g-eazy chain in the comments?” someone had written. source @iamhalsey/Instagram

Just a few days ago, Halsey was forced to interrupt her own pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami to call out an attendee who kept shouting G-Eazy’s name.

“If you say G-Eazy one more f—ing time I will kick you out of this party,” she said in a now-viral video shared by a fan on Twitter. “I will kick your f—ing a– outside this party. Test me. F—ing test me. You wanna get out of the crowd?”

The singer went on to look for the person in the crowd and say: “You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own f—ing show.”

caption Halsey and G-Eazy at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter and 30-year-old rapper dated for over a year before they split in July 2018. Although they briefly got back together, they officially ended their relationship in October of that year.

Halsey went on to write her hit song “Without Me” about their “heinous” breakup. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 last year for two weeks and has since been certified six-times platinum.

When she performed the song on “Saturday Night Live,” she plastered her backdrop with phrases that read like admissions of infidelity: “I’m so sorry Ashley, I cheated,” “in Minneapolis,” “at home in Los Angeles,” “in Austin,” “in New Orleans,” and “more places I can’t even remember.”

Although the two artists broke up more than a year ago, G-Eazy’s name started trending on Twitter recently, since it looks like he has a new girlfriend.

Videos of G-Eazy dancing with “Hot Girl Summer” rapper Megan Thee Stallion have been making the rounds online. He also posted a video of the two of them cuddling on his Instagram Story – although he was very recently dating the Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum, and it’s unclear when or if they broke up.

G Eazy and Meg thee Stallion ???? pic.twitter.com/EuZXbJJM6Y — sickiana (@torriosantini) February 3, 2020

Halsey’s name also began trending on Twitter on Monday, with many people defending her and her reactions to his name.

this is so saddening. the internet loves to preach about mental health then turn around and somehow make halsey the villain for defending herself…at her own show…when her abusers name was screamed. i hate it here pic.twitter.com/p4Jj7GbxWh — ????OWEN???? (@xowenm) February 3, 2020

for me, it’s been really interesting to watch g eazy fans try and reason with also being halsey fans…realize the shit he put her through — ????OWEN???? (@xowenm) February 2, 2020

to the insensitive bitches bringing up her exes all fucking day long fuck you. don't even stan halsey but no one deserves to be constantly reminded of their abusive relationships, mocked, belittled & slut shamed she's a human before she is a celebrity leave her the fuck alone pic.twitter.com/0zOo9r9x3k — jo's hope⁷???? (@th0tmin_h03) February 3, 2020

*kanye goes on stage and rudely disrespects taylor to praise another woman* the media: deserved! *halsey reacts to being harassed at her own concert by someone screaming her toxic ex’s name* the media: so unprofessional, she’s mentally unstable, unhinged. it wasn’t that deep. — RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) February 2, 2020

bro istg i wanna punch every single person who is mean to halsey. she has the purest heart and would never wish upon others what others are doing to her. y’all are disgusting, misogynistic and pathetic bullies pic.twitter.com/spHuof3FOf — (Milena), but the dumbass who misses everything (@aureumhopeless) February 3, 2020

Some fans referenced Halsey’s lyrics from other songs that she apparently wrote about G-Eazy, including “Graveyard,” “You Should Be Sad,” and “Killing Boys.”

halsey literally said “you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money girls and cars” and WHAT IS HE DOING??? partying at clubs, humping women and riding overpriced cars like its an “asshole of the year” personality trait — RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) February 2, 2020

you're not half the man you think that you are — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) February 2, 2020

the way we all want to beat the shit out of a nearly 31 year old man child….. anyways stream killing boys by halsey pic.twitter.com/8rCID93ezR — hannahs listening to manic (@clementineskiwi) February 3, 2020

Others are simply dumbfounded that G-Eazy has managed to date so many talented and popular women (he dated Lana Del Rey before Halsey).

How the fuck does G Eazy do it???????? The man has NO SAUCE and has somehow ended up with Halsey, Lana and now Meg????? Make it make sense man — ???????????? (@fakeandbi) February 3, 2020