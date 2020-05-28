Halsey calls out fellow celebrities who are ‘choosing to be silent’ about George Floyd’s death: ‘You have seen that a man was murdered. You don’t care’

caption Halsey, left, is a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. source Pierre Suu/Ronen Tivony /Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Halsey was quick to call for “accountability” after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

In a string of tweets, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter also condemned other celebrities who have failed to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality.

“man f— every single person with a platform who is choosing to be silent,” she wrote on Twitter. “idc. f— all of them. you have a platform. you have seen that a man was murdered. you don’t care.”

“There are no ‘contracts’ keeping celebs on American soil from speaking up about this,” she added. “They are just choosing not to because a brand is more important and they want to keep pocketing the money of racists. F— all of em. Idc.”

Some fellow artists, like Ariana Grande, have used social media to signal-boost petitions, encourage donations to Black Lives Matter, and support protesters.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on Monday after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes. The incident, which occurred after Floyd had already been handcuffed, was caught on video and circulated widely on social media.

In a string of tweets on Wednesday night, Halsey made it clear that she will throw her full support behind the Black Lives Matter movement, regardless of negative reactions from her followers.

“unfollow me. i don’t care if you don’t want to see ‘this stuff’ on your timeline. Twitter has long since evolved from being an entertainment space to being a center of political conversation,” she wrote, adding the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

unfollow me. i don’t care if you don’t want to see “this stuff” on your timeline. Twitter has long since evolved from being an entertainment space to being a center of political conversation. #BlackLivesMatter — h (@halsey) May 28, 2020

Halsey, who is biracial and outspoken about social justice reform, encouraged her fans to talk about Floyd’s death and educate the privileged people in their lives.

“Show them photos. Say his name. If your loved ones have the privilege to ‘stay away from that kind of news’ take that f—ing privilege away.”

talk about this in your homes. Talk to your friends and family. Show them photos. Say his name. If your loved ones have the privilege to “stay away from that kind of news” take that fucking privilege away. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd — h (@halsey) May 28, 2020

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter also condemned other celebrities who have failed to speak out against systemic racism, especially when it comes to law enforcement.

There are no “contracts” keeping celebs on American soil from speaking up about this. They are just choosing not to because a brand is more important and they want to keep pocketing the money of racists. Fuck all of em. Idc. — h (@halsey) May 28, 2020

Halsey’s activism has been echoed by some fellow artists, like Ariana Grande, who has harnessed her social media platform to signal-boost petitions and encourage followers to “put pressure on [Hennepin County Attorney] Mike Freeman to charge and arrest” the officers involved in Floyd’s death.

#justiceforGeorgeFloyd text FLOYD to 55156@colorofchange to put pressure on DA Mike Freeman to charge and arrest these officers call 612-348-5550 and please sign the @change petition https://t.co/glMKn5IlPU — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 28, 2020

Ariana’s Instagram Story (May 27) pic.twitter.com/Dh9cL02x5I — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) May 28, 2020

Other artists like Lauv, YUNGBLUD, and mxmtoon have also voiced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

murderers are murderers. i don’t care if you’re in a uniform. you’re a murderer. #blacklivesmatter — lauv (@lauvsongs) May 28, 2020

the hate needs to end. it has to be us who ends it. we have the opportunity RIGHT NOW to act, never give up so future generations may taste equality in its purest form. no one will be in danger for the colour of their fucking skin. speak out,and speak out now #blacklivesmatter ???? pic.twitter.com/AbpVglcBPw — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) May 28, 2020