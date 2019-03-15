Halsey rocked pink hair and a classic menswear look on the red carpet

caption Halsey attends the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

On Thursday, Halsey stole the show at the iHeart Radio Music Awards with three edgy outfits and a wavy pink hairstyle.

She arrived on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, wearing a menswear look designed by Dsquared2. The ensemble included a white button-up shirt, peplum corset, black pants, and matching bow tie.

She accessorized with $7,875 white-gold earrings from Anita Ko, and $165 vegan pumps designed by Cult Of Coquette.

Halsey later opened the show with a performance of her song “Without Me.” On stage, she wore a puffy black coat and combat boots.

She also changed up her hairstyle, letting down the loose bun she wore on the red carpet.

caption Halsey performs at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The musician eventually removed her jacket during the performance, revealing a $325 LaMarque leather minidress with thin-chain straps.

However, she appeared to experience a slight wardrobe malfunction, as one shoulder strap snapped when she removed her coat.

caption Halsey wears a leather mini dress while performing “Without Me.” source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

For her final outfit of the night, Halsey donned a lip-print pantsuit with no shirt underneath. The sparkling ensemble was designed by Giambattista Valli, and was comprised of a $5,050 jacket and $2,210 matching pants.

She wore the look while accepting the 2019 L’Oréal Paris Fangirls Award.