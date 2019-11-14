Halsey teamed up with Lady Antebellum at the CMA Awards for a stunning performance and now fans are begging her to make country music

caption Lady Antebellum and Halsey performed together at the 2019 CMA Awards. source Reuters

Halsey joined country group Lady Antebellum to perform a mashup of her latest single, “Graveyard,” and the band’s new song, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

The chills-inducing performance left viewers at home wanting more country-infused music from the pop singer.

One fan tweeted, “That’s it… Halsey better convert to country music,” while another Twitter user wrote, “I need a Halsey Country album!”

Halsey’s vocals blended flawlessly alongside those of band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, who also helped out with harmonization on the stripped back verses of “Graveyard.”

@halsey really was the ultimate shapeshifter in music this year. She said here’s pop…oh and wait here’s rap, alternative, k pop, and some country in case y’all thought I was playing — B (@BrittanyAllisa) November 14, 2019

That was one of the best things I’ve heard in awhile. @halsey you should do more Country music! — lifeinthesouth (@SarahKujawa5) November 14, 2019

Am I the only one that thinks halsey and lady antebellum would be a good country music group just from the CMA performance I feel that way I love you @ladyantebellum and @halsey — Hennessy (@Henness29158544) November 14, 2019

okay halsey needs to change to country music. honey popped off — mother of dragging (@JosephineToIedo) November 14, 2019

That's it…Halsey better convert to country music — haley wroblewski (@wroblow1210) November 14, 2019

Other fans started imagining a new stage name the singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, could release country music under. E! News even hopped on the trend, referring to her as “Yallsey” in a tweet.

What if Halsey decided to fully jump into the country realm and start going by the name YeeHawlsey? — Jordan Rhoton (@jprhoton) November 14, 2019

The tweet by E! News caught Halsey’s attention and she hilariously didn’t know how to react.

Watch the video of Halsey and Lady Antebellum’s CMA Awards performance below.