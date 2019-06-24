Halsey showed off her unshaven armpits on the cover of Rolling Stone, and people are loving it

Halsey is Rolling Stone’s latest cover star for its July issue, and people are loving the realistic look the singer went for.

When Rolling Stone posted a look at the new cover to social media, people pointed out that the stubble on her armpits was left unedited.

Though she did face some criticism over her armpit hair, her fans were mostly positive about the photo taken by Paola Kudacki, calling it “so beautiful” and “refreshing” on Twitter.

is it wrong that my fav part of this is that her armpits look normal and aren’t photoshopped. My armpits aren’t something I should be insecure about but like I am. God bless Halsey. https://t.co/dpyDqK8JCu — k (@kristentheys) June 20, 2019

Okay I just want to say this photo made me so incredibly happy. I’ve always been so self conscious about my armpits because even when I shave them they look like they have stubble. This photo is so raw, so real. I love her so much. So beautiful. Thank you @halsey ???????? pic.twitter.com/IW1oBknRiv — Dev ???????? (@atpeaceboutique) June 21, 2019

it’s subtle but I really appreciate the visible stubble on your armpits. A lot of women (me being one) are actually very insecure about their armpits. It’s ridiculous but we’re suffocated by the pressure of society telling us that every inch of us needs to be perfect. IT DOESN’T! — OT7 (@pjmslilfairy) June 20, 2019

i like that ur armpits aren’t edited to look impossibly smooth x — kim ????️‍???????????? (@neverIandyoongi) June 20, 2019

Random but it's so great and refreshing to see normal armpits. Thank you, beautiful! ???? — HAPPY 6TH ANNIVERSARY BTS!!! (@madeinbangtanb) June 20, 2019

Some of the singer’s famous fans even chimed in, like singer Zara Larsson who noted that “women are not little babies who don’t have body hair.”

I loooove the fact that they didn't edit the armpits like most magazines would do. Women are not little babies who don't have body hair. Stunning cover ???? https://t.co/POHNCnIK9W — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 20, 2019

Halsey previously hit back at a Twitter user who covered up her armpit hair in a photo she posted in April 2018. When the user tweeted the edited photo with the caption, “what the hell is this ?!!!” Halsey responded with, “It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain?”

It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain? https://t.co/cLhMxVilyZ — h (@halsey) April 6, 2018

Halsey’s issue of Rolling Stone hits newsstands on July 2.

Kudacki and representatives for Halsey did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.