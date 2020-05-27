Halsey shut down Reddit trolls who mocked her for studying law to take the bar exam: ‘Why is it a crime to educate myself?’

caption Halsey is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter and artist. source Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Halsey recently revealed on Instagram that she’s studying constitutional law in order to take the bar exam.

When people on Reddit mocked her for the decision, she clapped back with a series of now-deleted tweets.

“Why the f— is it a crime to educate myself beyond just wanting to pass the bar Qs?” she wrote. “I am following a law school curriculum even though CA state doesn’t require a degree to take the exam.”

She added: “reddit said ‘haha gurl with big tiddies who sing fun song cant take smart people test!!!! dumb whore let’s k*ll her.’

Halsey recently defended her decision to study for the bar exam after she was mocked for the choice on Reddit.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she’s reading up on constitutional law, writing in the caption, “Law is fun but hard.”

When a fan commented and asked for more details, Halsey replied, “I’m studying for the bar exam!”

After Billboard published an article about her eclectic post, an Ariana Grande fan account replied on Twitter: “Someone on Reddit really tore into her ‘studying for bar exams’ schtick tho. Apparently she ain’t even bought the correct type of books you’d use to study for the bar exam. Why do all these celebrities want to study for the bar exam all of a sudden?”

The final comment likely refers to Kim Kardashian West, who revealed last year that she’s apprenticing at a San Francisco law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.

Never one to take unfair criticism lying down, Halsey clapped back in a string of now-deleted tweets, pointing out the sexist implications of assuming that a “pop star” can’t study difficult material or learn something new.

“Am I surprised someone on REDDIT tore into the ‘popstar’ for doing anything at all? Haha no.”

caption Halsey has since deleted this tweet. source @halsey/Twitter

caption Halsey also deleted this tweet shortly after it was posted. source @halsey/Twitter

The “You Should Be Sad” songstress also clarified that California law still requires a law student to complete an apprenticeship, “among other things,” if they didn’t officially attend law school.

caption Halsey did not clarify whether she is planning to complete a law apprenticeship. source @halsey/Twitter

She concluded by telling her fans that she would delete the previous tweets because it “ain’t worth it.”

ok I gotta delete all this now hahaha. but I love y’all and ur funny and it’s ain’t worth it. — h (@halsey) May 27, 2020

Halsey has long been an activist and advocate for social justice reform. She is vocal about her support for LGBTQ causes, for example, and delivered a powerful poem at the 2018 Women’s March. She has also advocated for immigration reform.