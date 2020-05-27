Halsey shut down Reddit trolls who mocked her for studying law to take the bar exam: ‘Why is it a crime to educate myself?’

- source
- Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy
- Halsey recently revealed on Instagram that she’s studying constitutional law in order to take the bar exam.
- When people on Reddit mocked her for the decision, she clapped back with a series of now-deleted tweets.
- “Why the f— is it a crime to educate myself beyond just wanting to pass the bar Qs?” she wrote. “I am following a law school curriculum even though CA state doesn’t require a degree to take the exam.”
- She added: “reddit said ‘haha gurl with big tiddies who sing fun song cant take smart people test!!!! dumb whore let’s k*ll her.’
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Halsey recently defended her decision to study for the bar exam after she was mocked for the choice on Reddit.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she’s reading up on constitutional law, writing in the caption, “Law is fun but hard.”
When a fan commented and asked for more details, Halsey replied, “I’m studying for the bar exam!”
View this post on Instagram
I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you.
After Billboard published an article about her eclectic post, an Ariana Grande fan account replied on Twitter: “Someone on Reddit really tore into her ‘studying for bar exams’ schtick tho. Apparently she ain’t even bought the correct type of books you’d use to study for the bar exam. Why do all these celebrities want to study for the bar exam all of a sudden?”
The final comment likely refers to Kim Kardashian West, who revealed last year that she’s apprenticing at a San Francisco law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.
Never one to take unfair criticism lying down, Halsey clapped back in a string of now-deleted tweets, pointing out the sexist implications of assuming that a “pop star” can’t study difficult material or learn something new.
“Why the f— is it a crime to educate myself beyond just wanting to pass the bar Qs?” she wrote. “I am following a law school curriculum even though CA state doesn’t require a degree to take the exam.
“Am I surprised someone on REDDIT tore into the ‘popstar’ for doing anything at all? Haha no.”
- source
- @halsey/Twitter
She added: “reddit said ‘haha gurl with big tiddies who sing fun song cant take smart people test!!!! dumb whore let’s k*ll her.’
- source
- @halsey/Twitter
The “You Should Be Sad” songstress also clarified that California law still requires a law student to complete an apprenticeship, “among other things,” if they didn’t officially attend law school.
- source
- @halsey/Twitter
She concluded by telling her fans that she would delete the previous tweets because it “ain’t worth it.”
ok I gotta delete all this now hahaha. but I love y’all and ur funny and it’s ain’t worth it.
— h (@halsey) May 27, 2020
Halsey has long been an activist and advocate for social justice reform. She is vocal about her support for LGBTQ causes, for example, and delivered a powerful poem at the 2018 Women’s March. She has also advocated for immigration reform.
- Read more:
- How the Kardashian-Jenners have changed over the past decade
- Kim Kardashian changed her phone number to focus on studying law: ‘It’s never too late to follow your dreams’
- Halsey had a heartfelt response to people taunting her with ‘G-Eazy’ comments: ‘I hope you never have to experience an abusive relationship’
- 10 of the best and 10 of the worst Halsey songs of all time