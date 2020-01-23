Watch Halsey gush about boyfriend Evan Peters, mock her own song in a New Jersey accent, and draw Baby Yoda in 30 seconds

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

Halsey appeared on

Halsey appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her upcoming performance on “Saturday Night Live.”
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube
  • Halsey was featured on the Wednesday episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
  • The 25-year-old “Manic” singer played a game of “Google Translate Songs” and even discussed bits of her personal life.
  • She opened up about her “darling” boyfriend Evan Peters and gently mocked her roots by reciting the lyrics to her single “Graveyard” in a New Jersey accent.
  • She was also challenged to sketch a portrait of Jimmy Fallon in less than 30 seconds, but “got distracted” and drew Baby Yoda instead.
  • Watch the video below. (She talks about Peters at the 0:15 mark, shows off her Jersey accent at 2:40, and begins drawing Baby Yoda at 4:00.)
