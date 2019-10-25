Halza Announces New Joint Venture with Taiwanese Tech Company, iEi

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2019 – Singapore-based Halza announces their partnership with leading industrial computer provider, iEi, to bring the Halza APP to Taiwanese consumers and medical tourists visiting Taiwanese hospitals and clinics.













Meet Emily, the self-directed mom!

Say Hello to Emily Chin. She loves her children more than anything else in this world.





As a young professional mother of two and a proud wife, she is responsible for everyone in the family, including her partner and parents. They seek her warm, tender support.





Tired, late at night, after a full day of work with her international clients, she looks in the mirror in her room and quietly smiles. Now, she has the time to care for herself. As a pre-diabetic, she must make sure she also stays healthy.





Patients manage their health with ease





The Halza APP empowers Emily and her family by organizing all their medical records. It is designed for intuitive use. On the go and 24/7, Emily can switch between her own account, her children’s, her partner’s and her parents’.





With the Halza APP, Emily is better informed and so are the family doctors, the dentists, the paediatrician, the cardiologist, the gynaecologist, and the endocrinologist that she visits.





Halza helps Emily and her family. Halza helps EVERY family.





In a mobile world, the consumer is central to everything. Healthcare is changing globally. Health records are now with the patient.





Halza — Keep Connected, Stay Healthy





iEi and Halza are proud to announce their joint venture by bringing the Halza APP to Taiwan for medical tourists and for the Taiwanese to manage their health more effectively. Doctors are happy, they get through their work more efficiently. Patients enter Taiwan with peace of mind as all their medical records are securely stored on Microsoft AZURE and available to switch between 26 languages.





Halza at the 2019 Healthcare Expo





Halza will be showcased to the public and healthcare officials in Taiwan during Healthcare Expo, December 5-8, Nangang Exhibition center in Taipei. The Halza APP is available on Google Play and the App Store. Sign up for a free Halza Social subscription and start benefitting today from the most consumer-friendly digital healthcare APP globally available.





Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Halza&hl=en_SG

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/halza/id1236734599





iEi Halza Joint-Venture for Taiwan





iEi Halza HealthIntelligence is the Taiwan-based joint-venture between Taipei-based iEi Technology Inc and Singapore-based Halza. The joint venture is empowered to bring Halza’s APP to Taiwanese consumers and medical tourists visiting Taiwanese hospitals and clinics.





About iEi

IEI Integration Corp. builds up the business as a leading industrial computer provider and turns to artificial intelligence and networking edge computing. In collaboration with our regional branches around the world, IEI aims at developing a complete AIoT industrial ecosphere to become a leader in the industry by integrating our diversified hardware products with flexible software. Moreover, IEI continues to promote its own-brand products as well as serving ODM vertical markets to offer complete and professional services, including healthcare solution aims at decreasing human error in the workflow and creating a paperless environment by utilizing IEI smart medical products.





About Halza

Singapore based Halza, a member of the Nijkerk Group stores, track and shares medical data. With Halza you can securely communicate in private with Doctors, family and select friends. You and your family records are private. The Nijkerk Group, a privately held Industrial Information Technology group with dual headquarters in Singapore and Amsterdam has been iEi’s business partner since 1992.



