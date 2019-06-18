You can now buy a $25 hammock that lets you curl up like a giant slice of ham

caption HoneyBaked’s HAMmock lets you look like a slice of ham. source HoneyBaked

You can now buy a hammock that makes you look like a massive slice of ham.

The “HoneyBaked HAMmock” will be available starting June 21 for $25 on The Honey Baked Ham Company’s merchandise website, according to a press release the company sent to INSIDER.

The HAMmock is one of many giant, food-themed products on the market right now.

The Honey Baked Ham Company is releasing its “HoneyBaked HAMmock” to coincide with the official start of summer. Starting June 21, the HAMmock will be available for $25 on The Honey Baked Ham Company’s merchandise website, according to a press release sent to INSIDER.

caption The HoneyBaked Hammock will cost $25. source HoneyBaked

“Who wouldn’t want to nap in a HoneyBaked HAMmock after a ham sandwich?” Jo Ann Herold, chief marketing officer of The Honey Baked Ham Company, tells INSIDER. “You are literally wrapped in ham – but it’s also extremely functional.”

caption Dogs can also lounge in the HoneyBaked Hammock. source HoneyBaked Ham

Herold says that The Honey Baked Ham Company’s release of the hammock is all about having fun and enjoying the summer.

But if ham isn’t your thing, you can always opt for some other giant food-themed products. Nap lovers might enjoy rolling themselves up in a massive taco blanket, or snoozing while swaddled in a giant ice cream cone. Consumers can also cool off with an avocado pool float, or hop on a large, inflatable pickle if they wish.