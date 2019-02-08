This $25 breakfast sandwich maker looks gimmicky, but it works well and saves me a ton of time in the morning

he Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

I’m never willing to spend more than five minutes on breakfast, which means I spend a little too much at corner stores on bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches.

I got the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99) on Amazon because it makes breakfast sandwiches at home in under five minutes and has over 3,000 five-star reviews.

It looks gimmicky, but it’s surprisingly convenient.

For the last couple of decades, I have not been a “breakfast” person. Even when I was, breakfast was never permitted to be more time-consuming than adding milk to cereal.

The loophole, though, is getting a cheap device to do the handiwork while you sit back and reap all the benefits.

If you’re into the morning celery juice trend, that may mean a juicer. If you’re more likely to spend $20 every week buying overpriced egg and cheese sandwiches from the corner store, that may mean the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99).

I went with the latter. Mostly because it’s tiny, easy to clean and operate, and makes a breakfast sandwich in under five minutes. It also doesn’t hurt that it has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, even though it sort of looks like a TV infomercial gimmick or something a genius eight-year-old would brainstorm.

In exchange for $25, I now know what’s in my food, save money on buying my own fresh ingredients, and factor in fewer stops on my way into work in the mornings. It hasn’t completely converted me into a “breakfast person,” but it does mean I save money, time, and eat better when I do opt for one. It’s also a major bonus that it doesn’t take up tons of real estate in my shoe-box kitchen. And if you’re cooking for two, there are dual models ($39.99) (which are basically just two of these machines sandwiched together).

Here’s how you use the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker in real life:

Take the ingredients out and plug in the device.

When the light is red, it hasn’t heated up yet. Once the green light flicks on, you can start adding your ingredients. All the parts are hot, so be careful with where you touch.

Once the light turns green, add the first layer of bread and cheese.

Once the light turns green, add the bottom of your sandwich (English Muffins work well because they’re exactly the right size) and cheese. Then flip the next level of the machine down so you can add your egg and the top muffin.

If you’re going to add pre-cooked meat or veggies, drop it on top of the cheese here.

Add the egg and top piece of bread to the next layer.

On the next level, you’ll pour in your egg. If you’re not going to whisk it, you should plan to pour the egg in and break the yoke. Directly on top of the egg, add the top muffin. Some warning bells may go off when placing bread on top of raw egg, but the breakfast sandwich maker cooks it through completely.

Set a timer for four-five minutes (depending on preference). I went with four and a half.

Slide the middle ring out so the top and bottom mesh together.

After four-five minutes, slide the middle ring out that cooks the egg so the top and bottom meld together.

Once your sandwich is made, slide out the middle section to clean with warm, soapy water or the top rack of the dishwasher. It’s non-stick so cleaning up shouldn’t take more than a couple minutes.

Pop out the sandwich, add condiments, and enjoy.

In four minutes, you have a perfectly cooked egg and cheese sandwich: crispy top, fluffy egg, and melted cheese. If you’d like to add meat, just make sure that it is pre-cooked – the sandwich maker isn’t going to cook raw ham or bacon for you.