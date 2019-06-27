I made custom insoles with this $100 kit — now my feet are so much more comfortable after walking all day

Hammacher Schlemmer offers a service that allows you to make custom insoles from the comfort of your home. That means no doctor’s appointments, wait times, or extra copay fees- everything is included in the initial price of $99.95.

The Custom Fit Insole kit includes instructions, two foam blocks so you can create an impression of each foot, and a form to indicate the size of the inserts you will be replacing.

After testing this service for myself, I was impressed with the ease of use, turnaround time, and quality of the product.

We’ve all sat on the phone listening to elevator music for 10 minutes only to find out that the next appointment to see a specialist is in approximately three months smack in the middle of the work day. The process ends up being a bit of a headache, especially if you might need a referral or the doctor is out of network.

While you might have a primary care doctor or dentist that you see regularly, you might not have a podiatrist in mind for orthopedic issues like foot pain from standing all day at work or wearing shoes that lack support.

As someone who has seen a podiatrist before (for many sprained ankles) and whose family members have seen one as well, the solution to many foot issues are usually insoles. But custom insoles can cost hundreds of dollars while drugstore options are cheap but not always the most effective.

After doing some research, I found a custom insole kit from Hammacher Schlemmer that is a good middle ground, and could save you some money and a trip to the doctor too.

The kit

Hammacher Schlemmer has a custom insole kit for $99.95 in which you can get full-length insoles made specifically for your feet. You buy the kit online and it gets shipped to your house, so that means no waiting, no paying a copay, and no dishing out hundreds of dollars for prescribed insoles.

The kit includes a set of directions, two foam blocks, a pair of socks, a form to map the size of your current insoles, and a prepaid packing label.

The insoles are made with a shock-absorbing layer on the bottom and a harder, leather-like layer on top. Think of them as basically a beefed up version of what you might find in stores, but with the added luxury of a custom fit. They’re also backed by a lifetime guarantee.

I think the insoles are a great first step to help alleviate foot pain and add support to your everyday shoes before making the trip to the podiatrist or committing to pricey orthopedic inserts. But if your foot issues are severe, you should see a podiatrist.

The process

When you order your Custom Fit Insoles, there are several steps y ou’ll need to complete before your insoles can be made.

It’s all very straightforward and easy to follow, but all of the steps need to be done a specific way, so I strongly urge you to read through all of the information provided before doing anything.

First, your kit will include two foam blocks housed within a cardboard box – don’t remove the blocks from the cardboard as they will be needed for shipping.

Then, you’ll need to step into the molds to create your footprint that will be used to make your insole. To do this, make sure your feet are clean (not wet), then wear the socks to create a smoother surface. Make sure the correct box is in front of your left and right foot (they’re labeled), and step down directly from above to apply even pressure. You’re not trying to walk, just trying to step into the box. To help me do this properly, I anchored myself to my kitchen counter to ensure my foot didn’t roll during this process.

Once you’ve done that for both the left and right foot, you’ll need to grab the pair of shoes with which you’d normally wear the insoles. There’s a sheet in which you’ll indicate the shoe brand and size, and trace the current insole that came with your shoe. This is so that the manufacturer knows how wide and long to make your insoles, since shoes can vary in size from brand to brand.

When both of these tasks are complete, put the two foam blocks together and pack it with the form in the prepaid shipping label.

I was surprised by how quick the turnaround time was after I sent my kit out. After a little over a week, my insoles were delivered to my apartment, each slightly different to match the unique contours of my feet.

Pros and cons to consider

What I really liked about my custom insoles is the price. It’s a little more than $100 including tax and shipping, but you won’t need to pay anything else to ship your molds back to the manufacturer – everything is included upfront.

I had initially made these insoles for my running shoes, but quickly realized the harder material was better for walking or standing and that I preferred a softer, more cushioned surface for running. Thankfully, I was able to switch the insole to a different shoe without an issue.

Since I don’t have a car and I work in the city, I walk a lot. I also have a fairly high arch, which many shoes just don’t support. With these insoles, my feet were comfortable walking 10 minutes to and from the office to the train station, standing on the subway, and more. It does take time to get used to, since the insert is adjusting your foot’s position in your shoes, but it didn’t take me a long time.

Still, there are a couple of downsides I’d like to point out.

The outcome of your insoles is heavily contingent on how well you can follow the directions and the kind of mold you provide. Additionally, like all orthopedic inserts, the insoles are made to fit one specific shoe, so you probably won’t be able to wear them with different shoes. This is pretty standard with custom inserts, so you should choose a shoe that doesn’t provide the support you need or a style that you usually wear for long periods at a time.

The Hammacher Schlemmer Custom Insole kit is a great alternative for those needing a quality custom insert but can’t afford it or find the time to go to the doctor. It’s also a great option for those who wish to try a more advanced alternative solution than drugstore inserts prior to seeing a specialist or committing to more expensive insoles. And for around $100 compared to the several hundred I’ve been quoted by specialists, it was a worthwhile investment for me.

But at the end of the day, if the issues you’re experiencing persist or are severe, you should definitely go to a podiatrist.