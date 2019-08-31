Wealthy weekender’s guide: Where to eat, shop, stay, and party in the Hamptons

caption The Hamptons has it all — if you can pay for it. source Saunders & Associates; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotting eastern Long Island, New York, are a popular summer destination for the wealthy.

Business Insider spoke with Hamptons-based real-estate agent Diane Saatchi to get the inside scoop on how to enjoy the Hamptons, neighborhood by neighborhood.

The Hamptons, a series of beach towns and villages dotting eastern Long Island, New York, are known around the world as a destination for ultra-wealthy vacationers. And, while all indisputably beautiful, each area of the Hamptons offers something a bit different.

Whether you’re looking for a great night out or a shopping center loaded with the top brands, there’s a place for everything – you just have to know where to look.

Business Insider spoke with Diane Saatchi, a Hamptons-based real-estate agent at Saunders & Associates, to get the inside scoop on how to enjoy the Hamptons, neighborhood by neighborhood.

From the places with the most celebrities to the area with the best restaurants, Saatchi’s tell-all interview with Business Insider will help guide you on the perfect trip through one of America’s swankiest destinations.

The Hamptons: An intro

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Hamptons are located on the South Fork of Long Island and are about two hours away from Midtown, Manhattan by car – if there’s no traffic, which there usually is. The area is made up of two proper towns: Southampton and East Hampton.

The map above features Business Insider’s top picks of the hottest summer spots in the Hamptons: Westhampton Beach, Quogue, Southampton, Sagaponack, Sag Harbor, East Hampton, Amagansett, and Montauk.

The Hamptons welcome millions of visitors each year and are known around the world for attracting ultra-wealthy vacationers.

source Saunders & Associates

For a good meal, head over to the Hamptons’ Sag Harbor.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Whether you’re looking to dine while dressed to the nines or kick back after a day at the beach, according to Saatchi, Sag Harbor has it all.

“There are more restaurants choices in this small town/village than in all the others,” Saatchi told Business Insider. “Options range from very posh to seriously casual.”

Sag Harbor is a bayfront village that’s around just four miles from the ocean. It’s located in between both East Hampton and Southampton.

Two of Saatchi’s top picks for dining out are Estia’s Little Kitchen, a Latin American restaurant, and Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant. Estia’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

caption Estia’s Little Kitchen offers everything from buttermilk pancakes for breakfast to tacos for dinner. It also has a bar that serves beer, wine, and a variety of cocktails. source Estia’s Little Kitchen / Facebbok

Enjoy your drink of choice in Montauk.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Montauk is a village located on the eastern edge of Long Island. It’s about 120 miles away from New York City by car and includes over 5,000 acres of parks and beaches.

And, if you’re looking to spend your time in an area with exciting nightlife, Montauk is the place to be, according to Saatchi.

Along with being a good place to party in general, Montauk is also home to the “hottest clubs for singles,” Saatchi told Business Insider. The Crow’s Nest is a popular place to grab a sunset drink or a sitdown meal.

caption The Crow’s Nest in Montauk. source Lina Batarags/Business Insider

You’ve got a good chance of bumping into your celebrity crush in East Hampton Village.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Hamptons are often visited by celebrities including Brooke Shields, Anderson Cooper, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The best chance you have of running into a Hollywood A-lister is in East Hampton Village, according to Saatchi.

In fact, Saatchi told Business Insider that the best places to test your luck include Babette’s, a local restaurant, during brunch or lunchtime, or Nick and Toni’s, another local restaurant, during dinner time.

East Hampton Village is located on the southern shore of Long Island.

caption East Hampton, NY. source https://www.shutterstock.com/home

If you want to buy a house but aren’t looking to shell out millions, look no further than Springs in East Hampton.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Springs is a hamlet in East Hampton.

According to Saatchi, it is “home to many artists, has beautiful beaches, waterfront restaurants, country markets, recreational facilities, and an excellent K-8 school.”

Saatchi told Business Insider that many of the homes in this hamlet sell for under $1 million.

This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on Spruce Street spans 2,100 square feet and is on the market for $1.095 million. The home boasts a wraparound cedar deck and a heated pool.

Now, if you just want to look at some gorgeous real estate, head south of Route 27A in Southampton.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

For all luxury home enthusiasts, south of Route 27A in Southampton is the best place to see the biggest and most beautiful homes in the Hamptons, according to Saatchi.

The area is surrounded by generations of wealth.

“Many of the original ‘cottages’ remain in the same families. The area has an old-world feel that was not changed by the newer summer residents,” Saatchi told Business Insider.

This 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home on Aqua Drive in Southampton is currently listed for $6.995 million and features over 6,000 square feet of interior space.

If you’re eager to visit the Hamptons but want to minimize the dent the trip puts in your wallet, Montauk is your safest bet.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Located at the very tip of Long Island, Montauk takes the cake as the most popular spot for millennials in the Hamptons.

“Montauk has four draws for millennials: great surfing, lots of reasonably priced dining and lodging options, and the best nightlife,” Saatchi told Business Insider.

Want to avoid the crowds? Head to Wainscott in East Hampton.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

While Wainscott is not well known, it is home to a beautiful beach with only seven oceanfront homes, Saatchi told Business Insider.

It is also home to Georgica Association, a private enclave. According to Mansion Global, Georgica Association is made up of three streets and around just 35 homes. Those who stay there are of ultra-wealthy status.

caption Georgica Cove was built by Bates Masi + Architects and was recently recognized as one of the most innovative developments in architecture by the American Institute of Architects. source Bates Masi + Architects

For the top brands, there’s no better place to go than Southampton Village.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

If you’re looking for the best place to shop in the Hamptons, Saatchi suggests you make your way to Southampton Village.

“Southampton Village has the largest “central business district” [in the Hamptons], and as such, the most shops,” Saatchi told Business Insider.

While there are many unique one-off clothing shops, Saatchi explained, Southampton Village also boasts national brands like Ralph Lauren, Theory, and J. Crew.