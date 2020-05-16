The owner of a Hamptons spa resort is offering to rent out the entire hotel for $1.25 million to one person this summer after bookings collapsed. Here’s a look inside.

source Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

Amy Cherry-Abitbol, owner of a resort and spa in the Hamptons, decided to put the property on the market as a single rental for the entire summer (from Memorial Day through Labor Day) for $1.25 million.

People stopped booking rooms at Shou Sugi Ban House because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The property has 13 private guest studios, each with its own private entrance and garden patio.

Hotel amenities include outdoor hydrotherapy plunge pools, an infrared sauna, and a solarium roof deck.

There’s also the option for other “add-ons,” like access to a fleet of three Teslas.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the hospitality sector, and some business owners are getting creative in order to stay afloat.

Amy Cherry-Abitbol, the owner of the Shou Sugi Ban House resort and spa in the ritzy Montauk area of the Hamptons, saw bookings decline over COVID-19 concerns. Ahead of the typically busy Hamptons summer season, Cherry-Abitbol opted to put the whole hotel on the market as a single rental – $1.25 million for the entire season, from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

According to the hotel’s website, a single night’s stay during the first weekend of August typically costs $1,250.

The property is listed with John Vitello of Brown Harris Stevens.

Here’s a look inside this “social distancing” getaway for the ultrawealthy.

Located in the Montauk area of the Hamptons on Long Island, the Shou Sugi Ban House is a resort and spa available to rent for $1.25 million.

Per the listing agent, the $1.25 million rental price covers Memorial Day through Labor Day. Alternatively, the resort can be rented monthly: $300,000 for the month of June, $450,000 for the month of July, and $450,000 for the month of August.

The property includes 13 private guest studios.

Each studio comes with its own private entrance …

… a garden patio …

… a fireplace, and a soaking tub.

The rental also includes access to the fully-operational spa.

The spa has a variety of high-end features, including outdoor hydrotherapy plunge pools …

… a swimming pool, a steam room, a sauna, an ice fountain …

… and a solarium roof deck.

The landscape features Japanese-inspired gardens, trees, and fountains.

There’s a sprawling nearly 6,000-square-foot central barn building …

The “barn” includes a conference center, a library, a chef’s kitchen and dining area …

… and even a “tea bar.”

There is also an open-air fitness pavilion.

Its gym is fully equipped and even includes a ballet bar.

Meditation and movement classes can also be made available, upon request.

Other private program options include nutrition education classes and “healing arts” treatments, both available to renters upon request.

If that’s not enough to keep you entertained, other add-on options include access to a fleet of three Teslas, a Chris Craft picnic boat, and a tennis court.

Perhaps the most notable feature available to the renter is an in-house culinary team, which is led by a Michelin-starred chef.

According to the listing, the in-house culinary team has the ability to source local and organic foods, and to fulfill other nutritional requests. The team collaborates seasonally with local farms.

The Shou Sugi Ban House is the latest multi-room vacation property to be made available for a single-renter buyout amid the pandemic.

Business Insider previously reported that other hotels in the New York tri-state area have made themselves available to be rented by a single party, for ultrawealthy people who want to social distance in maximum comfort.

The Blantyre Country Resort in the Berkshires, for example, was available for a buyout for $38,000 a day, while the 14-bedroom Cape Arundel Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine, was similarly up for rent for $19,500 a week, CNN Travel reported in late March.

Source: Business Insider