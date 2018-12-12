26 beautiful handbag gifts from fashion newcomers and heritage luxury brands alike

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

What do you get for someone who’s equally obsessed with style as she is with practicality? A beautiful handbag gift like a roomy tote, secure crossbody, or structured satchel is the answer.

Good handbags usually don’t come cheap, but it pays to invest. If they’re going to be carrying it at least a few times a week to work, school, and play, the bag should both look great (they don’t call it arm candy for nothing) and carry all their important belongings with ease.

Whether she likes luxury brands that have been revered for decades or enjoys discovering new brands that will become big soon, we have the gamut of names and prices covered below.

Madewell

Make any outfit more interesting by adding a patterned accessory like a striped bag. Inside is a removable nubuck drawstring pouch she can transfer to other bags when necessary.

Baggu

This soft mini tote is an easy-to-wear accessory for weekend shopping trips, whether to the grocery store or a clothing boutique.

STATE Bags

Open this cute crossbody for a surprise: the lining is a map of Brooklyn, a nod to the brand’s roots. Buy one bag and the company will donate a backpack to a child in need.

Everlane

If we could only own one tote, it’d be Everlane’s. It’s beautifully constructed, appropriate for nearly any occasion, and very sturdy.

Givenchy

With the simple addition of a chain across the side, Givenchy sets its bucket bag apart from the sea of others.

DeMellier

The half-moon shaped favorite from the British brand is smooth with a subtle shine.

Yves Saint Laurent

This luxurious quilted bag has a sophisticated and timeless look that’ll last a lifetime.

Dagne Dover

It’s difficult to pick a favorite from this notable handbag startup, but a top contender is the Allyn Tote, a roomy work-to-happy-hour bag with all the interior features she’ll need (e.g. pen loop, key leash, water bottle holder).

Coach

To appreciate the finer details of this versatile bag, take a closer look at how it effortlessly mixes suede and leather.

Gucci

If they don’t like inviting attention to themselves, this is not the bag for them. The siren-red “Tabasco” color and large interlocking logo create little doubt about the brand’s identity.

Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat bags are made from vegan leather, but they actually look and feel as good as the real deal. Plus, they come in a variety of colors.

MANU Atelier

A structured box compartment keeps their belongings in place however they swing this little bag.

Tory Burch

Anyone can tell she means business when carrying this satchel in a vivid emerald shade.

Topshop

The metal handles provide the right amount of edge on a staple black purse.

Leatherology

The best customizable bag options come from Leatherology, where you can select the strap type, add a monogram (+$10), or add a hand-painted design (+$40). Just make sure to order by December 17 so your bag arrives in time.

Chloé

Debuting on the Fall ’18 runway, the much-lusted for Tess bag is embellished with a large, attention-grabbing gold ring and matching gold rings at the handle.

Zac Posen

This large calfskin leather bag is all sharp angles and can also be converted into a backpack.

Loeffler Randall

Loeffler Randall Indy Circle Cross Body Bag, $237, available at Amazon The dark, smooth patterned enamel is an unexpected contrast to the textured leather, but it works.

Cult Gaia

The lightweight bamboo bag is a piece of art she can carry in real life.

Cuyana

The Trapeze Satchel is a stylish work bag that works as hard as she does, holding up to a 15-inch laptop as well as her other essentials in its large compartment.

Kate Spade

kate spade new york Cameron Street Candace Satchel Bag, $228, available at Amazon We love this cool and muted slate blue palette, but you can also choose from green and red color combinations, as well as non-color blocked options.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors’ classic Mercer silhouette gets a glamorous makeover in snakeskin.

Senreve

You’ve seen Senreve all over Instagram, and we’ve confirmed its distinctive convertible bags really are worth it. The Midi, with its eight interior compartments, is a perfect mid-sized bag for essentials and small electronics.

Parisa Wang

Transparency is our policy, even when it comes to bags. The leather trim and belt handle make this clear vinyl bag especially interesting and on-trend.

Complet

A sweet lavender bag like this will brighten their outfits and handbag lineups.

Staud

This trendy netted bag doesn’t just look really cool and ready for vacation, but it’s also comfortable to carry.