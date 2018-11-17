This is the first thing you should do with a new pair of Apple AirPods

source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

AirPods are one of Apple’s most popular new products in years – in urban areas, the wireless white headphones can be seen adorning the lobes of all manner of commuters and pedestrians.

That’s why it’s surprising that so many people don’t know about one of the handiest AirPods tricks. Because the AirPods are wireless, you don’t get the same remote with play/pause, track forward and track reverse buttons as you do with wired headphones.

If you miss the remote, you can program your AirPods to react to a double-tap. So to pause the current song, or to move to the next song, all you have to do is tap on the AirPod in your ear twice with your finger.

AirPods come with the default setting for a double tap set to activate Siri. So if you want to change it to a more useful command, you’ll need to fiddle with settings on your iPhone.

Here’s how you do it:

To change AirPods settings, you need to go to Settings > Bluetooth and pick your AirPods from the list.

However, your AirPods need to be connected to your device. That means the lid needs to be up or the ‘pods need to be in your ears.

Once they’re paired, tap on the blue “I” icon on the right side. That will bring you to a menu from which you can change the double-tap behavior.

I prefer to have the right AirPod pause the song when I double tap, and have the right AirPod go to the next track.

You can also rename your AirPods, and specify whether the left or right AirPod has its microphone on when you’re making calls.