Hannah B. was announced as the next Bachelorette

caption The first of many cheers. source ABC

ABC has announced that Hannah Brown will be the next “Bachelorette.”

Brown, known as Hannah B., was sent home right before hometown dates on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Fans have been rooting for Brown to be the next lead since her exit from the show.

“The Bachelorette” will premiere this May.

Known as Hannah B. on “The Bachelor,” Brown’s feud with fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who she knew before the show when they competed in beauty pageants together, caused fans to take sides early on in the season.

Brown was eliminated right before Underwood’s hometown dates after he took her on a one-on-one date to meet his parents, where he figured out that he wasn’t falling in love with her as quickly as he was falling in love with him.

At the time, Brown was crushed but said that she knew the right person for her was out there, even if it wasn’t the current “Bachelor” star.

“I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day, and I’ll wait ’til whenever that is,” she said.

Since Underwood sent her home, fans have been buzzing about Brown potentially being the next “Bachelorette,” so it seems like she could end up being a new favorite in the upcoming season.

if Hannah B. ends up being the bachelorette, my whole 2019 will have been made ???? @hannahkbrown11 — m a k a y l a (@makayla_mais) March 4, 2019

I have only one wish in life and it’s to see Hannah B. as #Bachelorette ???? @fleissmeister @chrisbharrison ???????? — jennifer petrella (@japetrel) March 5, 2019

I’m just saying if the spoilers are correct, Hannah B being the new Bachelorette will be the best thing that’s ever happened to the show — lagan alane (@lalalagan_) March 4, 2019

On the “Women Tell All Episode” on this season, Brown mostly stayed out of drama and smoothed things over with Underwood.

“I’m cool with you, I hope you’re cool with me and that’s where I want to be,” Brown said to Underwood.

Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere this May.