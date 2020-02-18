Hannah Brown says she’s perpetually on the waitlist for the exclusive dating app Raya: ‘Christian Mingle, here I come’

caption Hannah Brown appeared on season 15 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” source Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Hannah Brown admitted that despite being on the Raya waitlist for months, she still hasn’t been accepted to the exclusive dating app.

The 25-year-old posted an Instagram story on Sunday night and joked that she was abandoning her efforts to get on the app.

“I’m done. Christian Mingle, here I come,” Brown joked.

Although Hannah Brown successfully made it onto season 15 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and won season 28 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” she admitted that she can’t get on Raya, an exclusive dating app with a lengthy application process.

The 25-year-old reality star posted an Instagram story on Sunday evening sharing that she’s been on the waitlist for months – and still hasn’t had any luck.

“Guys, I don’t know if you know this, but, I was the Bachelorette, and I can’t get on Raya,” Brown said. “I’ve been on the waiting list for months now.”

According to Raya's website, "Applications are assessed based on algorithmic values and input from hundreds of members of the committee spread throughout the world. Committee members are anonymous to each other and are comprised of various backgrounds, interests, ages, and sexual orientation."

The website also specifies, "Application decisions can range anywhere from a day to a few months."

Frustrated that she still hadn't been accepted onto Raya, she added, "I'm done. Christian Mingle, here I come."

Brown, who revealed that she had sex during her season of "The Bachelorette" joked, "I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but if not, they don't know the gospel - Jesus still loves me."

The Alabama-born reality star, who identifies as a Christian, hasn't been shy about the physical aspects of her relationships. When Luke Parker, one of the contestants on her season, told her she shouldn't have sex with the other men, Brown stood up for herself.

"I believe love is - loving someone unconditionally and wholeheartedly. You're not going to tell me what I should and shouldn't do and that's the language that he was using. I answer to the Lord. I don't answer to Luke," she said on the ABC show.

Brown also added, "I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me."

After her season ended, Brown's engagement to Jed Wyatt fell through, and she made several appearances during her ex Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor."

Despite not remaining engaged after the show, Brown told "Entertainment Tonight" reporter Lauren Zima that she wasn't ruling out a return to "The Bachelor" franchise during an interview last month.

"I don't know. Right now, I'm just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to and also confident in the things that I know aren't the best for me right now."

Brown added, "There was a lot hard and bad about it - I mean, hello? Did you see my ending? - but I think there's a lot of good that comes out of it too."