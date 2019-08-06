Here’s everything that’s happened with Hannah B., Tyler C., and Gigi Hadid since “The Bachelorette” ended

caption Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron, and Hannah Brown. source Getty/ABC

Since it became clear that Hannah Brown was going to break up with “The Bachelorette” winner Jed Wyatt, an aspiring musician who might have had a girlfriend when he went on the show, according to People, dedicated fans began hoping that Brown would give it another go with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

And it looked like fans got their wish – after asking Cameron out for a drink during the finale, Brown and Cameron were spotted together at her apartment. But a few days later, Cameron was spotted with Gigi Hadid, who he has reportedly gone out with a couple of times.

Still confused? Keep scrolling for our break down of this latest “Bachelorette” love triangle.

It all began a little bit before “The Bachelorette” season finale aired on July 22, when an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted that Hadid had followed Cameron on Instagram. He quickly followed suit.

As Us Weekly reported, Twitter user @CourtneySoulsby noticed that the model had followed Cameron on Instagram, saying, “Welp, there goes my chance #TheBachelorette.”

Two hours later, @brooke_c_adams tweeted, “It gets worse,” followed by a screenshot of Cameron returning the favor.

This comes a few months after Hadid and her on-again/off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik called it quits in early 2019, according to Us Weekly.

A week later, on July 30, Hannah Brown’s engagement to winner Jed Wyatt was revealed to be over, so Brown did what fans had been begging her to — she asked Cameron out on a date, and he accepted.

caption Brown and Cameron at “After the Final Rose.” source John Fleenor/Getty Images

Brown picked Wyatt, but soon news broke that Wyatt had reportedly gone on the show while still having a girlfriend. While Wyatt denied that he and the previous woman were serious, Brown felt betrayed, and their break-up was recorded and shown at the finale.

After an uncomfortable interaction between Wyatt and Brown, runner-up Cameron was brought on stage – and Brown’s mood immediately shifted. She began giggling, smiling, and coyly stated that Cameron’s “an incredible guy, and I’m a single girl.” Brown then asked him out for a drink, and Cameron agreed.

Both Brown and Cameron did the media rounds after the finale. While they expressed nothing but love and respect for each other, they made it clear that they were taking things slow.

caption Cameron and Brown. source ABC/YouTube

Brown wrote on Instagram that Cameron “constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest.”

She also told People that, “Just because I’m single doesn’t mean I didn’t have feelings for him still. I did want to hang out with him and a single girl can go out on dates and I wanted to go out and have a drink.”

Cameron headed over to former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” right after the finale aired.

“I value and cherish our relationship and friendship, and it’s something that I don’t wanna just, like, cut off cold turkey just because it didn’t work out,” Cameron told Viall. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”

However, in the early morning of August 2, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles apartment with a bag, after reportedly meeting up the night before for said drink.

caption Cameron and Brown on the premiere of “The Bachelorette.” source ABC

TMZ snagged photos of the two hanging out in front of Brown’s new digs in Los Angeles, after reportedly going on a date the night before.

Two days later, on August 4, Cameron was spotted with Hadid at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House.

caption Hadid and Cameron. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and ABC/Ed Herrera

A few eyewitnesses dished to Life & Style that they saw Cameron and Hadid together.

“I saw them at reception going up to Soho House. They were laughing and it seems like they were having a good time,” one said.

Another added that, “Tyler and Gigi were hanging out on the rooftop. It was definitely first date vibes and you can tell he seemed a little nervous.”

Of course, Brown was asked about what she thought of Cameron and Hadid being spotted together. On August 5 she told Entertainment Tonight that “I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open.”

caption Brown on ET. source Entertainment Tonight

“I am single, and people slide into my DMs if they want to, but I just got out of an engagement and dating 30 men,” she said, explaining that dating is not her sole focus at the moment.

That same night, Cameron and Hadid were spotted on another date, this time at an NYC bowling alley.

caption Hadid leaving the bowling alley. source Splash News

According to E! News, the pair was spotted at a bowling alley in New York City just one day after being seen together at DUMBO House in Brooklyn. They were joined by some friends, an eyewitness told E!.

“They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other,” the source stated.

Looks like the most dramatic season of “The Bachelorette” isn’t quite over yet.

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison weighed in. While he was supportive of Cameron’s right to do whatever he wanted, he also cast doubt on Cameron’s chances of becoming the next bachelor.

caption Harrison and Brown. source John Fleenor via Getty Images

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight – which, by the way, good on him, that’s fine – if that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well – but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our bachelor or bachelorette,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight.