Every Hannah Montana song, ranked

caption Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana in 2009’s “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” source Disney

We ranked all 33 streamable songs by Hannah Montana from the first three Disney Channel soundtrack albums, as well as tracks from “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

Only songs available on Spotify and attributed to the name Hannah Montana were included. Songs by Miley Cyrus – even if included on “Hannah Montana” soundtracks, such as “The Climb” – were not considered.

The fourth soundtrack, “Hannah Montana Forever,” isn’t available to stream, so it wasn’t included.

The show’s iconic theme song “The Best of Both Worlds” took the top spot. “He Could Be the One” and “Nobody’s Perfect” rounded out the top three.

“Ice Cream Freeze (Let’s Chill)” was ranked the lowest.

Hannah Montana is still one of the most recognizable names in the music industry even though Miley Cyrus hung up her blonde wig in 2011.

Cyrus portrayed the pop star – or, more accurately, she portrayed a normal high schooler with a secret musical alter-ego – for nearly five years on Disney Channel. The role shot her to stardom at age 12 and resulted in three seasons of “Hannah Montana,” a theatrically-released film titled “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” a farewell season known as “Hannah Montana Forever,” and four soundtrack albums.

In honor of the movie’s 11th anniversary on April 10, Insider’s music team (reporter Callie Ahlgrim and celebrity and music editor Courteney Larocca) decided to rank all 33 songs in the teen pop sensation’s discography that are currently available to stream on Spotify. They’re listed below in descending order.

Note: Only songs available to stream that are attributed to the name Hannah Montana were included. Songs by Miley Cyrus – even if included on “Hannah Montana” soundtracks, such as “The Climb” – were not considered.

33. “Ice Cream Freeze (Let’s Chill)” is ridiculously childish.

caption “Ice Cream Freeze (Let’s Chill)” is performed on season three, episode 11, “Knock Knock Knockin’ on Jackson’s Head.”

You can hear hints of the real Miley and her edgy style slipping through the cracks of “Hannah Montana 3.” Most of the songs on her final album as Hannah are more experimental and mature than much of her previous music – and then there’s “Ice Cream Freeze (Let’s Chill),” which would’ve been too juvenile for even her first album, recorded when she was 13 years old.

It was almost definitely thrown on the tracklist by some Disney Channel executives, desperate to include something for the tweens. Not that tweens would ever listen to it. They know better. – Callie Ahlgrim

32. “What’s Not to Like” is unlikable.

caption “What’s Not to Like” is the 17th track on “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

“What’s Not to Like” sees Hannah reveling in all the glory of fame, bragging about her “Pictures in magazines / Autographs and 90,000 screams.” And sure, being a “superstar” must be nice for her, but I’ve never heard a less relatable song. – Callie Ahlgrim

31. “Supergirl” is too self-indulgent to be successful.

caption “Supergirl” is performed on season three, episode eight, “Welcome to the Bungle.”

“Supergirl” sees Hannah boast about her luxe life as a superstar while trying to convince people her life isn’t “as easy as it seems.”

While there are plenty of earlier songs about living a double life that are much higher on this list, this one lacks the “I’m just like you” narrative. – Courteney Larocca

30. “The Good Life” is capitalist nonsense.

caption “The Good Life” plays when Hannah fights Tyra Banks in “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

“The Good Life” is all about Hannah’s lavish spending habits, featuring vapid lyrics like “This is the good life / Dining with your friends at the fancy restaurants” and “Jimmy Choo calls out your name, D&G on every wall / When you can’t decide, that’s OK, just buy them all.”

This has all the capitalist nonsense of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” with none of the catchiness, flair, or attitude. It makes sense within the context of “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” since the film’s central conflict is that Hannah’s fame and fortune gives Miley a big head. But standing on its own, the song is irritating at best and elitist at worst. – Callie Ahlgrim

29. “Just a Girl” is a slow ballad about being an ordinary girl that doesn’t really connect.

caption “Just a Girl” is the fifth track on “Hannah Montana 3.” It was not featured on the series.

By season three, there are only so many ways Hannah can say she’s “just a girl” and this track wasn’t able to create the same emotional connection with its audience the way earlier songs did. – Courteney Larocca

28. “Old Blue Jeans” is more annoying than cute.

caption “Old Blue Jeans” is performed on season two, episode 12, “When You Wish You Were The Star.”

The concept of “Old Blue Jeans” is adorable, especially since Miley’s horse is named Blue Jeans in “Hannah Montana.” The song should be a sweet callback to her Tennessee roots.

Instead, that sentimentality is corrupted by techno sound effects that sound like they came from GarageBand’s pre-installed library. – Callie Ahlgrim

27. “Every Part of Me” is way too angsty.

caption “Every Part of Me” plays on season three, episode 29, “Miley Says Goodbye? Part 1.”

This may be Hannah Montana’s most angsty song ever. In the world of the show, Miley was clearly going through it, agonizing over whether to reveal her secret identity.

Unfortunately, Miley’s pain did not yield great art. “Every Part of Me” isn’t heart-wrenching so much as it sounds a bit whiny. – Callie Ahlgrim

26. “Spotlight” focuses too much on fame.

caption “Spotlight” is the 15th track on “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

“Spotlight” is a song about how much Hannah loves being in, well, the spotlight. And while that was a predominant theme in “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” it doesn’t have the same heart as other Hannah tracks to hold up on its own or warrant a higher placement on this list. – Courteney Larocca

25. “Make Some Noise” is unconvincing as an empowerment anthem.

caption “Make Some Noise” is performed on season two, episode one, “Me and Rico Down by the School Yard.”

This song starts off sounding like an acoustic ballad, but then it builds and swells into more of an emotional soft-rock anthem. The title is also very misleading: It’s not the expected teen-party-on-a-beach noise that Hannah wants you to make, but rather, like, standing-up-for-yourself noise? Or something?

“Make Some Noise” is trying so hard to be an empowerment anthem that it loses its way. – Callie Ahlgrim

24. “Let’s Do This” is thoroughly average.

caption “Let’s Do This” is performed on season three, episode 18, “He Could Be the One.”

“Let’s Do This” is truly neither good nor bad. I like that it leans into Miley’s rock instincts more than most of her other songs, especially since that genre truly suits her voice – but that doesn’t make it a compelling rock song. It’s too formulaic and, unfortunately, totally void of Hannah’s quirky pop flair. – Callie Ahlgrim

23. “You and Me Together” would’ve sounded better acoustic.

caption “You and Me Together” is performed as an a capella duet with Brooke Shields on season two, episode five, “I Am Hannah, Hear Me Croak.”

On the show, “You and Me Together” is a cute bop that Miley sings a capella with her late mother (played by Brooke Shields) in a dream.

It probably would’ve made a nice acoustic album cut, but instead, the official version of the song employs tinny, robotic sound effects and a weird choir of childlike voices in the background of the hook. – Callie Ahlgrim

22. “Don’t Wanna Be Torn” is a rock-infused power ballad that exemplifies the poor performance of “Hannah Montana 3” on this ranking.

caption “Don’t Wanna Be Torn” plays on season three, episode 19, “He Could Be the One (Part 2).”

Most of “Hanna Montana 3” is more obviously vulnerable and less poppy than her first two albums, which is fine. It fits the arc of the show, and it makes sense that 18-year-old Hannah wouldn’t still be singing blindly optimistic bops about the beauty of her (secret) rock star life.

Unfortunately, most of “Hannah Montana 3” just doesn’t have the same nostalgic charm as those earlier bops. Not many songs from the soundtrack were even performed by Hannah on the show, and when they did make cursory appearances, it was usually to soundtrack melodramatic scenes that the real Miley was quickly and clearly outgrowing.

“Don’t Wanna Be Torn” is no different. It’s a cloying power ballad about the trials of “listening to your heart” and feeling conflicted. It soundtracks Miley’s emotional decision-making process as she tries to choose between her literal boyfriend and a bad-boy guitarist that she’s known for like, five minutes. (Somehow, her character still ends up with the guitarist in the end. Not sure how that happened.) – Callie Ahlgrim

21. “Bigger Than Us” is cute and catchy, but it’s not very memorable.

caption “Bigger Than Us” is performed on season two, episode 11, “Sleepwalk This Way”

“Bigger Than Us” is supposed to be moving and deep. And for a fictional teen pop star, “In our hearts we’ll look inside / And see all the colors of the rainbow” works just fine as a “deep” message. It’s cute, and the song itself has a fairly catchy, anthemic chorus.

There’s nothing wrong with this song, per se, but it’s simply not memorable enough to be ranked higher – especially since its unfortunate placement on the “Hannah Montana 2” tracklist has it come right after “One in a Million,” one of her best and most iconic hits. – Callie Ahlgrim

20. “Mixed Up” is a more powerful version of “Don’t Wanna Be Torn.”

caption “Mixed Up” plays during a montage on season three, episode 30, “Miley Says Goodbye? Part 2.”

“Mixed Up” is a fairly standard power ballad for Hannah Montana’s standards (please see “Don’t Wanna Be Torn” at No. 22 for more thoughts on that matter). However, Miley’s raw talent carries this song into a more impressive territory. It’s one the best vocal performances that she ever delivered in the blonde wig. – Callie Ahlgrim

19. “Pumpin’ Up the Party” is emblematic of pop music in the mid ’00s.

caption “Pumpin’ Up the Party” is featured on season one, episode 24, “The Idol Side of Me.”

If Hannah Montana had been a real pop star, I could definitely see “Pumpin’ Up the Party” dominating radio play in the mid-’00s. It would’ve fit right in with elastic, spacey bubblegum hits like Maroon 5’s “Makes Me Wonder” and the Cascada’s “Everytime We Touch.” – Callie Ahlgrim

18. “I Wanna Know You” is a cute bop about wanting to get to know someone.

caption “I Wanna Know You” is performed as a duet with David Archuleta on season three, episode 14, “Promma Mia.”

Hannah didn’t do too many collabs throughout the show, but opting to bring in Archuleta for this track on the heels of his runner-up placement on “American Idol” was a smart move.

It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t included on the soundtrack version, but it’s still a sweet song. – Courteney Larocca

17. “Let’s Get Crazy” is the best pop song on the “Hannah Montana: The Movie” soundtrack.

caption “Let’s Get Crazy” is performed at Lilly’s birthday party in “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

The strongest musical moments in “Hannah Montana: The Movie” generally fall into three categories: relaxed, sincere, folk-pop songs attributed to Miley Cyrus (“Don’t Walk Away,” “Dream”), songs written by Taylor Swift (“Crazier,” “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home”), and “The Climb” (it deserves its own category).

“Let’s Get Crazy” – a pure pop jam with all of Hannah Montana’s classic, impossibly optimistic charm – is the sole exception to that rule. True, it’s the song that Miley performs when she gate-crashes her best friend’s birthday while dressed as her attention-hogging alter-ego – but it was the perfect choice for a sunny boardwalk party. – Callie Ahlgrim

16. “It’s All Right Here” is, quite frankly, a banger.

caption “It’s All Right Here” is performed on season three, episode 20, “Super(stitious) Girl.”

“It’s All Right Here” is the first track on “Hannah Montana 3” and it opens with a thumping drum beat that leads into one of Hannah’s more rock-leaning tracks. There’s a key change in the bridge and the song experiments with real-life sounds, like car horns and whistles, that all make the final product feel quite modern.

Sure, it’s not Lorde’s left-field key changes on “Green Light” or Billie Eilish opening a track with the sound of her dad sharpening knives, but I commend it for thinking outside the box regardless. – Courteney Larocca

15. “The Other Side of Me” is begging to reveal that Hannah Montana is a fake identity.

caption “The Other Side of Me” is performed on season one, episode four, “I Can’t Make You Love Hannah If You Don’t.”

Truthfully, “The Other Side of Me” is just as endearing and catchy as many of the other, more favorably ranked songs from Hannah Montana’s first album – but, sincerely, how many songs can she possibly sing about her double life? This one stops just short of screaming, “I have a secret alter-ego!” – Callie Ahlgrim

14. “We Got the Party” holds a special place in the hearts of “Hannah Montana” fans.

caption “We Got the Party” is performed with the Jonas Brothers on season two, episode 16, “Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas.”

Like all great pop songs, “We Got the Party” is fun and snappy and easily singable, but this one is also beloved for other reasons.

Real “Hannah Montana” fans will vividly remember the song’s debut on the absurdly titled episode “Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas,” which is an essential piece of Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas’ momentous love story. – Callie Ahlgrim

13. “True Friend” is delightfully pure.

caption “True Friend” is performed on season two, episode two, “Cuffs Will Keep Us Together.”

I’d be willing to wager that any Disney Channel viewer who was 12 years old when this song came out (such as myself) experienced at least one spontaneous, super sincere singalong when “True Friend” popped up on iTunes shuffle during a sleepover. – Callie Ahlgrim

12. “Who Said” is Hannah’s most successful empowerment anthem.

caption “Who Said” is performed on season one, episode 19, “Money for Nothing, Guilt for Free.”

“Who Said” isn’t about being an ordinary high schooler and a pop star – it’s about being able to be Superman, the president, ten feet tall, or whatever else Hannah sets her mind to.

As far as Hannah’s discography goes, this is her official female empowerment anthem, which she certainly needed considering she’s a Disney Channel creation aimed at young girls. Needless to say, I ate this up as a kid. – Courteney Larocca

11. “Life’s What You Make It” captures Hannah Montana’s delightful optimism.

caption “Life’s What You Make It” is performed on season two, episode five, “I Am Hannah, Hear Me Croak.”

Every time I listen to “Life’s What You Make It,” I find myself involuntarily and earnestly muttering, “life is what you make it… she’s right.“

What can I say? Hannah knows how to coin a mantra. – Callie Ahlgrim

10. “This Is the Life” has all the elements that make a classic Hannah Montana song.

caption “This Is the Life” is performed on season one, episode 10, “Oh Say, Can You Remember the Words?”

“This Is the Life” has all the elements that make a classic Hannah Montana song: unbridled joy, gratitude, and awe about the life she leads; vague but iconic lyrics about her intention to appreciate said life; and a bright, upbeat melody led by a distinctive acoustic guitar riff. – Callie Ahlgrim

9. “I Got Nerve” offers much-needed variety to the first soundtrack.

caption “I Got Nerve” debuted on season one, episode 22, “We Are Family — Now Get Me Some Water!” source Disney Channel

Almost every song on the first “Hannah Montana” soundtrack is about her double life, and while they’re all incredible, they also did need to be broken up with some other themes. This is where “I Got Nerve” comes in.

“I Got Nerve” is about holding your ground, knowing your worth, and having a whole lot of nerve. There’s something to say about a young girl reveling in her own stubbornness and fully acknowledging that she not only knows what she deserves, but that she’s going to get it, too.

“Electrified, I’m on a wire / Gettin’ together and we’re on fire” is also just a straight-up fire line. – Courteney Larocca

8. “Just Like You” is melodically perfect.

caption “Just Like You” is performed on season one, episode two, “Miley Get Your Gum.”

I cannot explain this and I do not want to, but the opening refrain of “Just Like You” has randomly popped into my brain at least once a week for the past 14 years. That’s impact. – Callie Ahlgrim

7. “One in a Million” has the best storytelling out of any song by Hannah Montana.

caption “One in a Million” is performed on season two, episode three, “You Are So Sue-able to Me.”

“One in a Million” is a genuinely good song that I have on an actual playlist that I made as an adult.

From the onset, there’s a clear narrative – Hannah knows “there was more than just chemistry” with this guy, but as the song progresses, she comes to the realization that this person is The One even after being burned in the past: “All this time I was looking for love / Tryna make things work that weren’t good enough / Till I thought I’m through, said, ‘I’m done’ /And stumbled into the arms of the one.”

It’s a relatable, yearning pop song about finding true love that was, quite frankly, ahead of its time. Try to tell me that “They say that good things take time / But really great things happen / In the blink of an eye” isn’t the kind of clever lyricism you wouldn’t find in a modern pop song today. You can’t. – Courteney Larocca

6. “If We Were a Movie” is a truly timeless love song.

caption “If We Were a Movie” is performed on season one, episode 21, “My Boyfriend’s Jackson and There’s Gonna Be Trouble.”

I don’t care who you are: “Uh oh / There you go again, talking cinematic” is a simply genius way to open a song. It flawlessly captures the innocent yearning of young love.

The central concept of “If We Were a Movie” – comparing your all-consuming crush to the plot of a rom-com – truly transcends time and will certainly remain relatable for generations to come. – Callie Ahlgrim

5. Put simply, “Rock Star” slaps.

caption “Rock Star” is performed during the benefit concert in “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

There’s no way to truly explain the sublime specificity of the chorus on “Rock Star”: “Tai Chi practicing, snowboard champion / I could fix the flat on your car.”

Who’s to say what inspired Hannah to brag about those particular talents, but who needs to ask when it’s this fun to sing along? The entire song is a thrilling rush of electric guitar riffs, crisp synths, breathless confessions, and infectious declarations of confidence. “Rock Star” goes hard to this day. – Callie Ahlgrim

4. “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” is actually a Taylor Swift song, which makes it a perfect track for a fictional pop star.

caption “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” is performed at the end of “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

If you want to write a good country-pop song for a fictional pop star, you might as well enlist the biggest country-turned-pop star – and one of the best songwriters this generation has ever seen – to write it.

“You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” co-written by Taylor Swift, was the perfect track for Hannah to sing at the end of “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” because it perfectly showcases the lessons she learned throughout the film and reverts back to her roots.

But it’s also a great standalone track. It’s catchy, upbeat, and offers the universal truth that “You can learn to fly and you can chase your dreams / You can laugh and cry but everybody knows / You’ll always find your way back home.” – Courteney Larocca

3. “Nobody’s Perfect”

caption “Nobody’s Perfect” is performed on season two, episode eight, “Take This Job and Love It.”

If I could only choose one couplet to define my childhood, it would be “Everybody makes mistakes / Everybody has those days.”

This song was iconic the second it was released in the Hannah Montana Cinematic Universe and it’s nearly impossible to separate the nostalgia that swells inside me every time I hear it from the song’s actual merits.

It’s definitely the most memorable song from the second season of the show – I cannot hear someone say that “nobody’s perfect” without this song spontaneously playing in my head along with the mental image of the performance from the show.

Also, there’s a spoken-word bridge preaching about picking yourself back up after being knocked down. Hannah could be a motivational speaker if she wanted to! – Courteney Larocca

2. “He Could Be the One” is a masterful pop song that still holds up.

caption “He Could Be the One” debuted on season three, episode 19, “He Could Be the One (Part 2).”

“He Could Be the One” is arguably the song in Hannah Montana’s discography that’s least bound by the fictional pop star’s narrative arc or cultural legacy. True, its debut on season three is a fan-favorite episode, but the song is completely capable of standing on its own.

I truly believe that if it were released today, by an entity unrelated to Disney Channel or blonde wigs, it would be a hit. It fits seamlessly into our female-driven landscape of twangy, fast-talking, genre-blending pop. Think: Halsey’s “You Should Be Sad,” Kesha’s “Hunt You Down,” or a frothy blend of Julia Michaels, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend.” – Callie Ahlgrim

1. “The Best of Both Worlds” is easily Hannah Montana’s most iconic song.

caption “The Best of Both Worlds” is the first track on “Hannah Montana.”

I honestly don’t know if “Hannah Montana” would have become the hit show it was if “The Best of Both Worlds” wasn’t the song that defined it. Aside from being easily spliced down to a silly, fun theme song that takes you straight into the show, it’s a powerful earworm that managed to leave an imprint on an entire generation.

It’s the perfect blend of kitschy and catchy. It’s endlessly singable and I have no doubt that there are current 20-somethings who have chosen to sing this with friends at karaoke night. This song did for “Hannah Montana” what “What Dreams Are Made Of” did for “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and it’ll go down as one of the Disney Channel greats, for sure. – Courteney Larocca