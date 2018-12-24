What are you getting for Christmas this year?

For Mando-pop superstar Jay Chou, it’s a super SUV from his wife Hannah Quinlivan.

According to local media, the Lambor­ghini Urus had a launch price of TW$9,998,900 (US$324,609) in August this year.

The singer-songwriter posted photos of his new ride on Instagram over the weekend, recounting the surprise he had during a “secret Santa” activity with friends.

Chou, who turns 40 next month, said that Quinlivan had arranged for him to receive a shoebox she prepared for the gift exchange. In the shoebox was a hint he had to follow to locate the mystery present.

After a series of hints, he was shocked to find the luxury vehicle in the garage. According to him, the car is also a birthday gift.

He also indicated that this was the first time in his life he has received a car from a woman.

Touted as one of the fastest SUVs in the world, the Urus has a top speed of 305km/h. It is powered by a 650 horsepower, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine, and can reach 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

