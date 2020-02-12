Hannah Witton, a sex and relationships YouTuber with a stoma bag, teaches her 600,000 followers about intimacy with a disability

caption Hannah Witton teaches her subscribers about many different aspects of sex. source Becca Willow

Hannah Witton is a sex and relationships YouTuber with 600,000 subscribers.

She had surgery in 2018 to fit a stoma bag after a flare-up of ulcerative colitis, a chronic autoimmune illness which inflames the digestive system.

She now teaches her followers about sex, intimacy, and how to navigate it all with a disability.

Using her own experiences, and stories from her followers, she helps educate people about how disabled people want sex and intimacy just like everyone else.

She answers questions about hiding a stoma in sexy lingerie, the best sex toys to use, and emphasizes the value of honest communication in every relationship.

People with disabilities are tired of hearing that they’re not into sex – that they don’t like it, they don’t want it, or they can only do it really carefully so they don’t break something.

These are just some of the misconceptions 27-year-old Hannah Witton is challenging on her YouTube channel, which is all about the good, the bad, and the embarrassing parts of getting intimate.

Witton has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic autoimmune illness where her digestive system gets regularly inflamed. She had surgery at the beginning of 2018 to fit a stoma bag, an external pouch that takes on the role of the colon.

She soon got back to making videos again and educating her 600,000 followers about hormones, dating, and sex toys. But she realized she could also bring them with her on the journey to learning more about her new life and body.

“When I was in hospital I found myself watching lots of videos and reading lots of blogs of young women with stomas, and I found that so helpful,” Witton told Insider. “And so I thought, I already have this platform where I talk about taboo topics, what’s one more taboo topic?”

Spreading awareness of sex, intimacy, and stoma bags

The response to Witton sharing her story was overwhelmingly positive, she said, both from people going through something similar, or those who had no idea stoma bags existed.

“From that it became a pretty big part of the content I make, especially with the sex education stuff,” she said. “That intersection between sex and disability is something that since having surgery I’m now obviously personally more affected by, but also just interested in and learning lots about as well.”

Some questions she can answer, like how she has sex with a stoma bag, or whether she can still have children. Others she has to throw out to her audience to help her out with, such as, can you still have anal sex when you’ve had surgery to remove your colon?

Witton has been on YouTube for almost nine years, and started discussing sex and relationships about a year in.

She realized most of her audience were young women, and thought a channel where they could learn about sex and intimacy in a frank and fun way was something she would have appreciated when she was growing up.

“When it comes to sex and relationships, it can be a really tricky topic for some people to talk about, or for people to get access to the right information or good information,” Witton said. “So I think just making it as accessible as possible is always a good thing.”

She also thought she could fill in the gaps of what they missed out on at school, which was something she would have appreciated growing up.

“I had some sex ed in school, but nowhere near as inclusive or actually giving me information, as I wanted,” she said. “And also just being nonjudgmental. I didn’t get that information until I started seeking it out online.”

‘What I put on show is what I choose to put on show’

YouTube can be a personal thing for many people. They might be watching in private simply to learn, or they choose to share it with their partners to improve their sex lives. Something Witton always emphasizes is how important open and honest communication is between partners, and how this is what improves your sex life beyond everything else.

“I get a lot of comments from people saying that they watched my videos with their partners,” said Witton. “Or their partners have shown them some of my videos, which I always think is really cool.”

caption Hannah has learned a lot about disability and sex since her surgery. source Becca Willow

Witton prides herself on being a very confident person, but her surgery to get her stoma bag certainly gave her self-esteem a knock, and she sometimes needs more self assurance from her partner.

Mental health is something she’ll be discussing at this year’s VidCon London where she’s a featured creator. She’ll also chat about how to balance being open and honest with your audience while not giving too much of yourself away.

“I have my moments of feeling really down about it, but what I put on show is what I choose to put on show,” she said. “It’s a learning process when you’re a public figure online, but I think I’m at a place now where I feel really in control of what people do and don’t see of my life.”

Since her surgery, Witton has included a lot more advice and information for people with disabilities and how they approach sex. She provides tips from personal experience, like where to buy lingerie bands with pockets to fit stoma bags in because they can be annoying while having sex, and using high-waisted crotchless underwear that helps tuck it away.

There are plenty of misconceptions about disability and sex

Witton also asks her community to share their own experiences about sex with a disability, such as using pillows for more comfort, and finding positions that work for people with decreased mobility. There are also many frustrations around the presumption sex just isn’t part of disabled people’s lives.

“People assume that disabled people aren’t sexual beings,” Witton said. “I think for a lot of people, the idea for disability and sex going together they’re like, ‘What? No.'”

Disabled people experience desire, have sex, and want relationships like everyone else, Witton said, and there’s a huge scope of things that fall under the umbrella of disability.

“Since I’ve been more involved in the disabled community, my eyes have been opened to just such a wide range of different types of disabilities,” she said. “But then also within each of those disabilities, the wide range of experiences that each individual can have.”

‘Being disabled can be really s—-y sometimes’

Witton’s take home message is that everyone’s sex life is different, and disabilities are just part of that. She also knows it can be hard having a disability, and sometimes it means you can’t do everything you want to.

“Having a chronic illness or being disabled can suck,” she said. “I think that is something we sometimes forget to say, like it can be really s—-y sometimes.”

The antidote to feeling down is building a close circle of people around you who you don’t have to explain yourself to, she said.

“And also, maybe there are some things that you can’t do or you struggle doing, but you can still live a really fulfilling and rich life,” she said.

