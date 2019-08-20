HANOI INNOVATION SUMMIT 2019: Dassault Systèmes demonstrates the Power of Digital Transformation with the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 20 August 2018 – Dassault Systèmes is proud to support the Hanoi Innovation Summit 2019 on August 29 and 30, 2019, which aims to rally together startups, entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote the next generation of innovators in Vietnam.





Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s strongest performing economies with a vibrant innovation ecosystem housing approximately 3,000 startups. Given these favourable conditions to cultivate innovation and adoption of the latest digital technologies amongst Vietnamese businesses, Dassault Systèmes will be bringing the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground exhibition for the first time to Vietnam at the Hanoi Innovation Summit 2019.





Dassault Systèmes’ industry solutions powered by its 3DEXPERIENCE platform has digitally transformed leading businesses in 11 industries around the world. The 3DEXPERIENCE Playground at Hanoi Innovation Summit 2019 will be a special exhibition area that will allow delegates to experience the power of digital transformation through hands-on demonstrations of these industry solutions in five thematic zones:

Zone ONE: Electro-Mobility Accelerator Dassault Systèmes has high expectations for Vietnam’s electric vehicle (EV) market potential. This zone will showcase Dassault Systèmes’ industry-proven solutions for automotive manufacturers in Vietnam to create new EV design concepts that can be virtually simulated and validated in the 3D virtual world before actual production.

Zone TWO: Life Sciences — revolutionizing cardiovascular science We will showcase Dassault Systèmes’ Living Heart Project in the USA where highly accurate personalized 3D virtual human heart models are being developed for cardiovascular medical training, education, research and medical device design.

Zone THREE: 3DEXPERIENCity to build Smart Cities Dassault Systèmes will showcase its market-leading “3DEXPERIENCity” industry solution to create data-rich 3D virtual replicas of cities to help “smart city” planners test and simulate the impact of new urban and infrastructure projects.

Zone FOUR: 3DEXPERIENCE on Cloud Startup Offerings 3DEXPERIENCE on Cloud offers startups with scalable solutions to design, optimize, simulate and bring their innovation ideas to market on an integrated digital platform.

Zone FIVE: 3DEXPERIENCE for Academia 3DEXPERIENCE for Academia enables the workforce of the future to experience the engineering practices of top industry leaders and develop relevant industry skills to succeed in the digital economy.





As Vietnam transitions into an industrialized economy, digital transformation is an inevitable development trend for the country’s key industries. By showcasing its global industry solutions through the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground at the Hanoi Innovation Summit 2019, Dassault Systèmes is committed to bringing digital transformation best practices to Vietnamese businesses that will help them become leading industry leaders in the global economy.





Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.





