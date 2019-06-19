An Angels pitcher messed with one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters by taking a ridiculously long time to deliver his pitch

caption Vladimir Guerrero Jr. source Will Newton / Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels closer Hansel Robles took a ridiculously long time to throw a fastball to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Tuesday night.

Robles’ long leg kick messed with Vlad Jr.’s timing and helped secure the 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Guerrero was visibly frustrated at the plate.

With the Toronto Blue Jays own by two runs, with no men on, in the ninth inning, Guerrero, one of baseball’s most powerful hitters, had the opportunity to make it a one-run game with a single swing, but Robles had other plans for the Jays rookie.

Hansel Robles was messing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s timing with perhaps the longest delivery ever for a 100 mph fastball. Vladito wasn’t happy about it. pic.twitter.com/FhlYHXEeRr — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 19, 2019

On his next pitch, Robles used a quicker delivery and even though Vlad Jr. got the bat on it, he flied out to right center to secure the Angels 3-1 victory.