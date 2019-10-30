23 Hanukkah gifts for everyone on your list

source Etsy

This year Hanukkah will begin on December 22 and end on December 30. If you or someone you know will be celebrating, you’ll probably need to find a gift to give over the course of the eight nights.

We rounded up Hanukkah gifts that anyone on your list will love, from techy gadgets to party games and classy cookware.

Keep reading for 23 Hanukkah gifts anyone will love. Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift ideas here.

If you’ve ever heard Adam Sandler’s festive anthem “The Chanukah Song,” you know that “instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights.”

While the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah isn’t rooted in gifting, it’s become commonplace to give gifts over the course of the holiday. Some may choose to give and receive gifts on all eight nights while others may choose to do just one; some may have traditions of giving lots of small, stocking stuffer-like trinkets, while others may gift big-ticket items. There’s no right or wrong way to go about Hanukkah gifting, but with the holiday right around the corner, now is a good time to think about what you’re going to give those in your life who celebrate.

To make it easy, we rounded 23 Hanukkah gifts that work for everyone on your list. From luxury beauty products they can take on their next vacation to fun games that’ll add excitement to their holiday parties, we’ve got you covered with plenty of gift ideas.

Keep reading for 23 great Hanukkah gifts anyone will be happy to receive:

A candle inspired by holiday delicacies

Layered with notes of butter, apple, and potato, this candle will take them back to Hanukkah parties spent celebrating with loved ones, with fresh potato latkes and jelly doughnuts frying. If you want to add some humor, go for the Jewish Christmas option instead. Notes of butter, popcorn, and clove will remind them of their favorite Christmas Eve tradition – Chinese food and a movie – every time they light the candle.

A set of high-quality olive oils

The fresh flavors of Brightland’s quality olive oils are the perfect companion to their array of fried Hanukkah treats and all of the other dishes they enjoy year-round.

A comfortable travel pillow

Do they have a holiday vacation planned? If so, they’ll appreciate this smart travel pillow. Small and compact, the Trtl Pillow wraps around their neck like a scarf but provides serious support, so they can actually get some sleep on the go.

A hilarious game for holiday parties

The holidays mean lots of time spent with family and friends. Give them a fun card game that’s sure to provide ample laughs – they’ll be the holiday party hero.

A plush blanket for cold nights

Nothing says holidays like cuddling up by the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and some cozy accessories to keep them warm. This plush throw is the perfect addition to their cold-weather rituals.

A great read

Give them a page-turner to add some excitement to their holiday vacation. “Educated” has received consistent praise, but there are plenty of other great books you can find on Amazon whether you want to go with a hardcover, paperback, Kindle, or audiobook version.

A small smart speaker

Whether they’re tech experts or novices, they’ll love the small but mighty Echo Dot. It’s a great speaker for its size, and they can use it to create a smart home system or add to their pre-existing setup.

A stylish and practical desk accessory

This ceramic phone dock is an elegant way to keep their important tech within arm’s reach while they work. The vase can be used to add some greenery to their desk, or to store pens, pencils, and other small office goods.

Sustainable and affordable cashmere

At just $75, Naadam’s Essential Cashmere Sweater is a luxury that won’t break the bank. Naadam calls the sweater “heavenly soft” and Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton agrees, making this a cozy piece anyone will love to receive.

A really nice water bottle

Hydro Flask‘s signature double-wall vacuum insulation will keep their hot beverages hot and their cold ones cold for hours. With 18-, 32-, 40-, and 64-ounce options, there’s a right size of this trending water bottle for everyone.

A camera that makes instant memories

Smartphones may have taken away the need for cameras for the most part, but there’s still something fun about getting to snap pictures on a camera and watch them develop. With this small Fujifilm instant camera, they can snap away and get their physical prints on the spot.

Nice socks that give back

Socks are an underrated, but seriously important part of any wardrobe. Bombas has mastered the art of the sock with its thoughtful details and design. While pricier than most socks, for every pair of Bombas sold, the brand donates a pair to a homeless shelter – something you can feel good about, especially over the holiday season.

A convenient port that takes away the pain points of charging electronics

Three devices, but just one outlet? That’s no longer an issue with this charging hub, which has enough room for all of their most-used electronics.

A custom reel viewer filled with their favorite memories

The ultimate in nostalgia, this grown-up version of the classic reel viewer makes a sweet, personal gift. Fill the reel with snapshots of their favorite memories that they’ll love to flip through for years to come.

A unique cooking kit

Give them the chance to create their own condiments with this hot-sauce-making kit. It’s filled with bottles, labels, and all the special ingredients they need to make the spicy sauces.

A travel set of luxe scents

This Nordstrom exclusive features two of Le Labo’s most popular unisex scents in travel sizes made for when you need a fresh scent on the go.

Shirts inspired by their favorite Jewish foods

Ugly Christmas sweaters get most of the spotlight around the holidays, but these funny tees are a great Hanukkah-appropriate alternative. The shirts are inspired by beloved Jewish dishes, like brisket, challah, and matzo balls, and are sure to give them a laugh.

A retro-looking wireless speaker

Vintage aesthetics paired with modern technology make this a unique piece that looks and sounds great. It’s small enough to take on the go, making it a nice addition to pool parties, picnics, and all kinds of activities.

A small gadget that cooks eggs quickly

Whether they like their eggs poached, boiled, scrambled, or in omelet form, egg lovers can make their favorite preparations with this small gadget. All they have to do is choose their preparation, set the timer, and their breakfast will be ready in a flash.

Cookware inspired by their favorite film

The highly anticipated Le Creuset x Star Wars collection is set to debut on November 1. These mini dishes are perfect for baking and serving individual portions, plus they’re adorned with designs inspired by their favorite Star Wars characters.

Relaxing and detoxifying bath salts

Who doesn’t love to relax? These calming bath salts make a great gift for anyone on your list. Inside there’s vanilla, ylang ylang essential oil, and Himalayan pink salt crystals, which will soothe the body and flood the room with a calming scent.

A journal they’ll use for years to come

This little journal will eventually hold five year’s worth of memories. Each date in the diary has five blank spaces (one for each year) that they can fill with random musings, ideas, and memories. Even after five years pass, this will be a fun keepsake they can look back at.

An armband that keeps their important belongings safe while they run

Runners and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate this practical gift. The armband keeps their important things like a phone and set of house keys nearby and secure. Plus, it can fit just about any phone.