RANKED: The 30 countries where expats are happiest

- The InterNations expat support network asked more than 20,000 expats to rank their happiness with life in general and with their personal relationships while in their new country.
- It weighted the results and ranked the top 30 countries where expats are happiest.
An often overlooked aspect of moving abroad – be it for work, family, or just a change in environment – is how happy you’ll be when you’re away from home.
InterNations, an expat support network based in Germany, asked more than 20,000 people living in 187 countries and regions to rank their happiness based on two categories: Life in general, and their relationship with their partner.
It weighted the two results and ranked the countries where expats are happiest.
For reference, an average 74% of all expats say they’re happy with life in general, while an average 84% say they’re happy in their relationships.
Scroll down to see where expats are happiest overall, and the proportion of people there who say they’re happy with life in general. (This percentage doesn’t include the proportion of people happy in their relationships, so is not an overall score.)
30. New Zealand — 76%
29. Chile — 76%
28. Kazakhstan — 75%
27. Peru — 76%
26. Singapore — 77%
Singapore is also home to the only chef in the world to get a Michelin star for street food.
25. Luxembourg — 82%
24. France — 76%
23. Hungary — 70%
22. Ukraine — 73%
21. Malta — 80%
20. Qatar — 77%
Qatar Airways, the country’s flagship airline, has also been consistently ranked one of the world’s best airlines.
19. Australia — 77%
18. Kenya — 82%
17. Israel — 80%
16. Indonesia — 78%
15. Bulgaria — 78%
14. Panama — 82%
13. Costa Rica — 81%
12. Thailand — 81%
11. Taiwan — 80%
Taiwan was also ranked the best country in the world in 2019 for expats in terms of finding a job, making local friends, and raising a family.
10. Philippines — 80%
9. Colombia — 79%
8. Malaysia — 83%
7. Morocco — 80%
6. Bahrain — 79%
5. Vietnam — 88%
4. Spain — 89%
3. Mexico — 90%
2. Portugal — 87%
1. Ecuador — 86%
