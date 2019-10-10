RANKED: The 30 countries where expats are happiest

Alexandra Ma
Baths in Budapest, Hungary.

Baths in Budapest, Hungary.
Alex Segre/Shutterstock

  • The InterNations expat support network asked more than 20,000 expats to rank their happiness with life in general and with their personal relationships while in their new country.
  • It weighted the results and ranked the top 30 countries where expats are happiest.
An often overlooked aspect of moving abroad – be it for work, family, or just a change in environment – is how happy you’ll be when you’re away from home.

InterNations, an expat support network based in Germany, asked more than 20,000 people living in 187 countries and regions to rank their happiness based on two categories: Life in general, and their relationship with their partner.

It weighted the two results and ranked the countries where expats are happiest.

For reference, an average 74% of all expats say they’re happy with life in general, while an average 84% say they’re happy in their relationships.

Scroll down to see where expats are happiest overall, and the proportion of people there who say they’re happy with life in general. (This percentage doesn’t include the proportion of people happy in their relationships, so is not an overall score.)

30. New Zealand — 76%

Auckland, New Zealand.
Dmitry Serbin/ Shutterstock

29. Chile — 76%

Santiago, Chile.
Shutterstock/Pablo Rogat

28. Kazakhstan — 75%

Ski slopes in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
M.Igor/Shutterstock

27. Peru — 76%

Vinicunca, also known as Rainbow Mountain in Peru.
Diego Vargas Nasser/Shutterstock

26. Singapore — 77%

"Super trees" on display at night in Singapore.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Singapore is also home to the only chef in the world to get a Michelin star for street food.

25. Luxembourg — 82%

Armes square in Luxembourg City.
RossHelen/Shutterstock

24. France — 76%

A vineyard in Bordeaux, France.
Shutterstock

23. Hungary — 70%

Baths in Budapest, Hungary.
Alex Segre/Shutterstock

22. Ukraine — 73%

An outdoor street festival in Kiev, Ukraine, in April 2016.
Radiokafka / Shutterstock

21. Malta — 80%

Traditional houses in Valletta, Malta.
Zoltan Gabor/Shutterstock

20. Qatar — 77%

Doha, Qatar.
Shutterstock/Dutourdumonde Photography

Qatar Airways, the country’s flagship airline, has also been consistently ranked one of the world’s best airlines.

19. Australia — 77%

A woman paddle boards with her dog in Sydney Harbour in November 2015.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

18. Kenya — 82%

17. Israel — 80%

Tel Aviv, Israel.
By eFesenko/Shutterstock

16. Indonesia — 78%

Bali, Indonesia.
iStock/Zephyr18

15. Bulgaria — 78%

Sozopol, an ancient seaside town in Bulgaria.
Marynka Mandarinka/Shutterstock

14. Panama — 82%

Panama City.
Matthew Straubmuller/Flickr

13. Costa Rica — 81%

The port town of Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
©John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images/Moment RF

12. Thailand — 81%

Tourists at a street market in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
501room/Shutterstock

11. Taiwan — 80%

Nightfall in Taipei, Taiwan.
Sirikunkrittaphuk/iStock

Taiwan was also ranked the best country in the world in 2019 for expats in terms of finding a job, making local friends, and raising a family.

10. Philippines — 80%

Palawan, the Philippines.
Gustavo Fidel Uy/EyeEm/Getty Images

9. Colombia — 79%

Cartagena, Colombia.
Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

8. Malaysia — 83%

Boats in Malaysia's Langkawi Geopark, a UNESCO landmark.
H-AB Photography/Shutterstock

7. Morocco — 80%

Marrakech, Morocco.
MikeDotta/Shutterstock

6. Bahrain — 79%

Bahrain World Trade Center in Manama.
trabantos/Shutterstock

5. Vietnam — 88%

John Bill/Shutterstock

4. Spain — 89%

Madrid, Spain.
Shutterstock/LucVi

3. Mexico — 90%

Lanterns in Tepoztlán, Mexico.
MattGush/Shutterstock

2. Portugal — 87%

A square in old town Aveiro, Portugal.
iStock

1. Ecuador — 86%

Guayaquil, a port city in Ecuador.
Shutterstock