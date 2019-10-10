RANKED: The 30 countries where expats are happiest

caption Baths in Budapest, Hungary. source Alex Segre/Shutterstock

The InterNations expat support network asked more than 20,000 expats to rank their happiness with life in general and with their personal relationships while in their new country.

It weighted the results and ranked the top 30 countries where expats are happiest.

Scroll down to see what they are.

An often overlooked aspect of moving abroad – be it for work, family, or just a change in environment – is how happy you’ll be when you’re away from home.

InterNations, an expat support network based in Germany, asked more than 20,000 people living in 187 countries and regions to rank their happiness based on two categories: Life in general, and their relationship with their partner.

For reference, an average 74% of all expats say they’re happy with life in general, while an average 84% say they’re happy in their relationships.

Scroll down to see where expats are happiest overall, and the proportion of people there who say they’re happy with life in general. (This percentage doesn’t include the proportion of people happy in their relationships, so is not an overall score.)

30. New Zealand — 76%

caption Auckland, New Zealand. source Dmitry Serbin/ Shutterstock

29. Chile — 76%

caption Santiago, Chile. source Shutterstock/Pablo Rogat

28. Kazakhstan — 75%

caption Ski slopes in Almaty, Kazakhstan. source M.Igor/Shutterstock

27. Peru — 76%

caption Vinicunca, also known as Rainbow Mountain in Peru. source Diego Vargas Nasser/Shutterstock

26. Singapore — 77%

caption “Super trees” on display at night in Singapore. source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Singapore is also home to the only chef in the world to get a Michelin star for street food.

25. Luxembourg — 82%

caption Armes square in Luxembourg City. source RossHelen/Shutterstock

24. France — 76%

caption A vineyard in Bordeaux, France. source Shutterstock

23. Hungary — 70%

22. Ukraine — 73%

caption An outdoor street festival in Kiev, Ukraine, in April 2016. source Radiokafka / Shutterstock

21. Malta — 80%

caption Traditional houses in Valletta, Malta. source Zoltan Gabor/Shutterstock

20. Qatar — 77%

caption Doha, Qatar. source Shutterstock/Dutourdumonde Photography

Qatar Airways, the country’s flagship airline, has also been consistently ranked one of the world’s best airlines.

19. Australia — 77%

caption A woman paddle boards with her dog in Sydney Harbour in November 2015. source Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

18. Kenya — 82%

17. Israel — 80%

caption Tel Aviv, Israel. source By eFesenko/Shutterstock

16. Indonesia — 78%

caption Bali, Indonesia. source iStock/Zephyr18

15. Bulgaria — 78%

caption Sozopol, an ancient seaside town in Bulgaria. source Marynka Mandarinka/Shutterstock

14. Panama — 82%

caption Panama City. source Matthew Straubmuller/Flickr

13. Costa Rica — 81%

caption The port town of Puntarenas, Costa Rica. source ©John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images/Moment RF

12. Thailand — 81%

caption Tourists at a street market in Chiang Mai, Thailand. source 501room/Shutterstock

11. Taiwan — 80%

caption Nightfall in Taipei, Taiwan. source Sirikunkrittaphuk/iStock

Taiwan was also ranked the best country in the world in 2019 for expats in terms of finding a job, making local friends, and raising a family.

10. Philippines — 80%

caption Palawan, the Philippines. source Gustavo Fidel Uy/EyeEm/Getty Images

9. Colombia — 79%

caption Cartagena, Colombia. source Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

8. Malaysia — 83%

caption Boats in Malaysia’s Langkawi Geopark, a UNESCO landmark. source H-AB Photography/Shutterstock

7. Morocco — 80%

caption Marrakech, Morocco. source MikeDotta/Shutterstock

6. Bahrain — 79%

caption Bahrain World Trade Center in Manama. source trabantos/Shutterstock

5. Vietnam — 88%

4. Spain — 89%

caption Madrid, Spain. source Shutterstock/LucVi

3. Mexico — 90%

caption Lanterns in Tepoztlán, Mexico. source MattGush/Shutterstock

2. Portugal — 87%

caption A square in old town Aveiro, Portugal. source iStock

1. Ecuador — 86%