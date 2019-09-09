The happiest states in America, ranked

caption Hawaii was ranked the happiest state in the US, according to WalletHub. source Antler Photography/Shutterstock

Feeling especially happy today? Maybe it’s because you live in one of the happiest states in America.

Personal finance website Wallethub released its rankings for the happiest states in the US, basing its findings on three main factors: emotional and physical wellbeing, work environment, and community and environment.

To determine those three, they used 31 metrics, such as the rate of adult depression, the amount of average volunteer hours, average work hours, divorce rates, income growth, and safety to determine “maximum happiness.”

20. Vermont

caption Montpelier, Vermont. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Vermont was ranked the second-safest state, only behind Minnesota.

19. Colorado

caption Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. source Shutterstock

Colorado was high-ranking across the board, coming in second for highest income growth, highest sports participation rate, highest adequate-sleep rate, and fourth overall for work environment.

18. Arizona

caption Arizona desert. source Shutterstock

Arizona came in seventh for work environment, but on the lower side of community and environment at No. 31.

17. Georgia

caption The Forsyth Park Fountain in Savannah, Georgia. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Georgia was ranked fifth for lowest share of adult depression.

16. Delaware

caption Wilmington, Delaware. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Though citizens of Delaware are happier than average, the state was fourth from the bottom for income growth.

15. New York

caption Manhattan, New York. source J2R/Shutterstock

New York state had the lowest suicide rate of all 50 states at 8 per 100,000 people, but also came in 47th place for volunteer rate.

14. Virginia

caption Virginia Beach, Virginia. source Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Virginia ranked at No. 13 for emotional and physical wellbeing, but 14th overall.

13. Nevada

caption Road through Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Nevada ranked third for lowest share of adult depression, but, unsurprisingly, the marriage capital of the US also has the highest divorce rate of all 50 states.

12. North Dakota

caption Sunrise over Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota. source ZakZeinert/Shutterstock

North Dakota has the lowest long-term unemployment rate in the country, and the highest income growth – it’s four times higher than last place state, New Mexico.

11. Iowa

caption Des Moines, Idaho. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Iowa cracked the top 10 for both work environment and community and environment.

10. Connecticut

caption Mystic, Connecticut. source Getty/Aimin Tang

Connecticut is the fifth-safest state in the union, and ranked sixth overall for emotional and physical wellbeing.

9. Nebraska

caption Omaha, Nebraska. source DomVisuals/Shutterstock

Nebraska has the fourth-lowest long-term unemployment rate in the US.

8. Maryland

caption Baltimore, Maryland. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Maryland has the third-lowest suicide rate in the US, and ranked at No. 5 for emotional and physical wellbeing.

7. Massachusetts

caption Amherst, Massachusetts. source Shutterstock

Massachusetts came in fourth for fewest work hours, which might explain why the state was No. 3 for work environment.

6. Idaho

caption Boise, Idaho. source Checubus/Shutterstock

Idaho was ranked No. 1 for community and environment, which includes metrics such as the volunteer rate, weather, leisure time per day, divorce rate, and safety.

5. New Jersey

caption Pier A Park on the Hoboken, New Jersey, waterfront. source Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock

New Jersey has the second-lowest share of adult depression, as well as the second-lowest suicide rate, and the fourth-lowest divorce rate.

4. California

caption The Bixby bridge in Big Sur, California. source T. Turnbull/Shutterstock

California is tied for fifth with Michigan for fewest work hours, but came in 46th for volunteer rate.

3. Minnesota

caption The “Spoonbridge and Cherry” statue at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, Minnesota. source Checubus/Shutterstock

Minnesota had the second-highest volunteer rate, and the third-lowest divorce rate. Per Wallethub, it’s the safest state in the nation, and 50x safer than Mississippi, which came in last place for this metric.

2. Utah

caption The skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah. source photo.ua/Shutterstock

Utah had the overall best work environment ranking, which includes metrics such as work hours, commute time, unemployment rate, job security, and job satisfaction, among others.

It had the fewest average work hours, the highest volunteer rate (twice as much as Florida, which scored last place for this metric), the lowest divorce rate (twice as much as Nevada), and is the fourth-safest state per Wallethub.

1. Hawaii

caption Stairway to Heaven, aka the Haiku Stairs, in Oahu, Hawaii. source travellife18/Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, this tropical paradise boasts the happiest residents. Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression, the fifth-highest income growth, the fifth-lowest divorce rate, and is No. 1 for emotional and physical wellbeing (which includes metrics such as career wellbeing, physical health, alcohol use, sleep, and life expectancy). That said, it came in dead last in terms of adequate sleep rate.