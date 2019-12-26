This ‘Lego’-like kit transforms regular cargo vans into tiny home-esque camper vans

source Happier Camper

Happier Camper has created Adaptiv, a series of boxes that can turn a van into a tiny home on wheels.

The boxes can snap and connect togther to create different furniture, such as beds, kitchenettes, and tables.

Happier Camper has created Adaptiv, a “modular system” that allows van owners to create an ever-changing, customizable interior for their tiny homes on wheels.

The system of boxes can easily move and be stacked to serve different purposes, according to its maker. This option of an ever-shifting shape allows for an ultra-customizable interior, giving #VanLifers full autonomy over the design of their tiny homes on wheels.

These boxes can create multiple “rooms” and functions, such as a kitchenette, dining table, storage, or one large bed. And because they snap together, all of the pieces stay secure, according to its maker.

The cubes are currently only optimized for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144-inch wheelbase model. However, Happier Camper plans to follow with more car model options in the future.

The pricing is to be announced, but the maker predicts the all-fiberglass modular floor and base kits will run for just under $10,000. The full-featured kits will cost around $15,000. An initial production run is now being offered to early customers.

Keep scrolling to see the blocks that can build a tiny home:

The boxes snap together, similar to Legos, according to its maker.

Van owners can create different types of furnitures and settings by moving and stacking the cubes on top of each other.

They’re made from durable, weather-resistant molded plastic, according to its makers.

The cubes all attach to a 1.5-inch honeycomb fiberglass floor set which serves as its base.

Table bases and D-ring tie-downs on the floor panels allows items to stay securely in place.

Extra locking hardware is optional and allows items to be snapped in a more fixed layout.

A built-in front drain means the floor can be easily hosed down and cleaned, according to Happy Camper.

Many of the cubes can also be used outdoors for seating and storage according to its maker.

“The rugged materials will stand up to the elements and provide the ultimate in camping convenience,” according to HC1.

Cushions and carpeted panels also have a molded base to snap onto the cubes, allowing for more comfortable seating and bedding.

The cubes can be configured to sleep up to four people. There are also multiple storage and countertop options.

Optional upgraded cubes include a kitchenette with a sink and electric pump, toilet cover, bar top, and ice box. There’s also a different kitchen cube with a pull-out fridge, stove, and sink.

In order to optimize the space even more, table legs can be snapped and stored into the floor.

The wood components — which are found in the tabletops, countertops, lids, and doors — are made with a material that is 55% lighter than plywood, but just as strong, according to its maker.