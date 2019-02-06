The sequel to ‘Happy Death Day’ isn’t out yet, but the director already has an idea for a third movie

caption Tree thought she was done reliving the same day over, but the universe had another idea in “Happy Death Day 2U.” source Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

The sequel to “Happy Death Day,” “Happy Death Day 2U,” is in theaters Wednesday, February 13.

Director Christopher B. Landon told INSIDER he already has an idea for a third movie.

Landon previously had the script for this year’s “Happy Death Day 2U” ready before the first movie was even released.

The sequel to “Happy Death Day” isn’t out yet, but director Christopher B. Landon already has an idea for a third movie to the Universal franchise.

“I have a third movie in my head and it’s very much connected to the tag at the end of this movie,” Landon told INSIDER.

“It expands the world in a significant way,” he continued. “It’s just a question of are people going to show up and see this movie and let me make a third.”

caption Director Christopher B. Landon on set of “Happy Death Day 2U” with star Jessica Rothe, who plays Tree. source Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

In “Happy Death Day 2U,” college student Teresa aka Tree (Jessica Rothe) once again finds herself stuck in a “Groundhog Day”-like loop, living her birthday over and over again as she’s haunted by a murderer in a creepy baby mask.

Unlike the first film, the sequel will reveal why Tree is reliving the day over and over again, an answer Landon previously told INSIDER is hiding within the first film.

Read more: How it took nearly 10 years to make “Happy Death Day”

In 2017, Landon told us he had an idea for the second film before the first one was even released in theaters. He waited nearly a decade to make the first movie until Jason Blum (“Get Out,” “Split”) showed interest in it. What we didn’t realize back then was that Landon didn’t just have an idea for the sequel two years ago. He knew exactly what “Happy Death Day 2U” would more or less look like as well.

“What I didn’t tell anybody at the time was that I had already written it,” Landon said of “Happy Death Day 2U.” “I already had the script. It was done. I was just waiting for [‘Happy Death Day’] to come out because I didn’t know if they were going to let me make it or not.”

The first film went on to make over $125 million at the box office on a reported $4.8 million budget. “Happy Death Day 2U” was officially confirmed by Universal the following May.

caption “That’s really the only way that one will happen,” Christopher B. Landon said of a potential third “Happy Death Day” movie. “I’m just sort of crossing my fingers and hoping I get a chance to make one more.” source Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

When we asked Landon if he already had a script written for the third film as well, he coyly answered, “Maybe,” before giving a chuckle.

“Happy Death Day 2U” is in theaters Wednesday, February 13. If you head out to see the sequel, Landon told us there are a lot of Easter eggs fans should keep their eyes peeled for while watching.

