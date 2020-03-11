17 charming, romantic, and escapist movies to watch if you need a break from the news

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star in “Set It Up.” source Netflix

The current news cycle has many feeling anxious, overwhelmed, and in need of a break.

Luckily, there are plenty of fun, lighthearted movies available to stream on sites like Netflix and Hulu.

Whether it’s a beloved classic like “Mrs. Doubtfire” or “Hook,” or a rom-com like “Set It Up,” “Notting Hill,” or “Always Be My Maybe,” here are 17 movies to watch if you need a pick-me-up.

With the current news cycle feeling pretty unrelenting at times, the temptation to stay in and binge movies on Netflix or Hulu has never been higher.

Luckily, there are plenty of fun and lighthearted movies available to stream right now if you’re in need of a pick-me-up. Beloved classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Big,” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” can all be streamed on either Netflix or Hulu.

And if rom-coms are more up your alley, titles like “Set It Up,” “Frances Ha,” and “Love Actually” are also available to stream.

Here are 17 feel-good movies to watch if you need a break from our current news cycle.

Classic ’90s film “Hook” focuses on the adventures of an adult Peter Pan, played by Robin Williams.

caption Robin Williams (left) and Dustin Hoffman star in “Hook.” source TriStar Pictures

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “Peter Pan, the boy who wasn’t supposed to grow up, did just that. But vengeful Capt. Hook kidnaps Peter’s kids, forcing him to return to Neverland.”

Even though it received lukewarm reviews upon its release in the early ’90s, “Hook” has become something of a cult classic in recent years, mostly due to Williams’ heartfelt performance as an adult Peter Pan.

There’s also plenty of action, and a sweet, if overwrought, ending that emphasizes the importance of family. And with a star-studded cast that includes Maggie Smith, Dustin Hoffman, and Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell, “Hook” is an all-around solid movie.

“Burlesque” is a campy and entertaining movie musical.

caption Cher (center) is the star of “Burlesque.” source Screen Gems

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice.”

I don’t mean to exaggerate, but this movie has everything: romance, drama, gorgeous costumes, and a delightfully random cast that includes Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Eric Dane, and Cher.

Yes, the premise is a little clichéd, and the ending will come as no surprise, but it’s worth watching for the dancing and Aguilera’s singing alone – and for the scene in which Cher screams “Wagon Wheel Watusi!” at the top of her lungs.

Overall, “Burlesque” is a surprisingly feel-good film that’s campy and delightful in equal measure.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a classic ’80s teen comedy.

caption Alan Ruck (left), Mia Sara, and Matthew Broderick all star in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” source Paramount

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “Ferris convinces his entire school he’s at death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.”

Who among us hasn’t wanted to take a day off from responsibilities and just go have fun?

That’s the premise of this ’80s teen classic that still holds up years after its initial release. While “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is, ostensibly, about seizing the moment, the film also raises important questions about family and adulthood – and features a truly joyous scene in which Ferris (Matthew Broderick) lip-syncs to “Danke Schoen.”

It’s the definition of a feel-good movie and one that you should stream ASAP.

Harrison Ford stars in “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

caption Harrison Ford plays archaeologist Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” source Lucasfilm / YouTube screencap

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.”

A hit when it was first released in 1982, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is a classic action-adventure film that’s often considered one of the greatest films ever made.

Featuring a standout performance by Ford, as well as some neat special effects and a face-melting (literally) finale, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is a must-watch for fans of Ford, director Steven Spielberg, or adventure films.

“Notting Hill” is a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts.

caption Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts fall in love in “Notting Hill.” source Universal Pictures

Where to watch: HBO Go

What it’s about: “Life takes a crazy turn when a hapless but sweet London bookstore owner finds love with A-list Hollywood movie star.”

“Notting Hill” is one of the best rom-coms of all time, thanks in part to its stellar supporting cast (Alec Baldwin has a brief but memorable scene), and the palpable chemistry between stars Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, who plays a lightly fictionalized version of herself.

When Roberts’ character, world-famous actress Anna Scott, meets Hugh Grant’s William, there’s an instant spark – and even throughout a number of setbacks, you never doubt the love and admiration these two have for each other.

There are so many things to love about this movie – The instantly quotable dialogue! The way filmmakers perfectly capture the tedium of press junkets! The totally ’90s soundtrack! – it’d be impossible to name them all, so just do yourself a favor and watch it.

Robin Williams cross-dresses in the 1993 movie “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

caption “Mrs. Doubtfire” is based on a 1987 novel. source YouTube

Where to watch: HBO Go

What it’s about: “Life is a drag – literally – for a divorced actor whose wife gets full custody of his adored kids. To be near them, Robin Williams dresses up as sweet Mrs. Doubtfire and gets hired as the family nanny.”

Robin Williams is the king of feel-good movies, and “Mrs. Doubtfire” is no exception.

Focusing on Williams’ character Daniel as he tries to regain custody of his children through an elaborate ruse, the late actor’s scene-stealing performance means the movie avoids being too sentimental.

But there are still plenty of heart-warming moments and laugh-out-loud gags that make this feel-good movie worth a watch.

“Frances Ha” is a touching indie comedy about a young woman trying to make it in New York.

caption Mickey Summer (left) and Greta Gerwig star in “Frances Ha.” source Pine District Pictures/IFC Films

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “Determined to make it as a modern dancer in New York, a young woman pursues her unlikely goal with more enthusiasm than natural talent.”

Anyone who’s ever tried to make it in a big city will relate immediately to the lead character in “Frances Ha,” played with lovable goofiness by Greta Gerwig.

Frances is trying desperately to have a successful career as a modern dancer, but gets caught up in potential romances and friendship drama along the way, leading to some truly hilarious hijinks.

Noah Baumbach’s warm, funny film contains several instantly-iconic scenes, including one where Frances runs down a New York City street to David Bowie’s “Modern Love.” One of Baumbach’s best films, “Frances Ha” will make you fall in love with Greta Gerwig all over again.

“Always Be My Maybe” is a sweet rom-com with an unexpected cameo by Keanu Reeves.

caption Ali Wong and Randall Park star in “Always Be My Maybe.” source Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.”

Starring Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Keanu Reeves, “Always Be My Maybe” is a playful and irreverent rom-com that’s a perfect pick-me-up for a down day (or week).

Set in San Francisco, “Always Be My Maybe” explores the unexpected effects of an old relationship, and the importance of maintaining family and childhood bonds. Plus, it features Keanu Reeves walking in slow-motion, and what could be better than that?

“Set It Up” is another heartwarming Netflix rom-com.

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play love interests in “Set It Up.” source Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.”

Featuring Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs as two extremely demanding bosses, “Set It Up” puts a new twist on the classic “boy meets girl” setup.

The movie pokes fun at office life – especially in New York – while also giving stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell a chance to show off their chemistry.

“Booksmart” was one of the most underrated movies of 2019.

caption Beanie Feldstein (left) and Kaitlyn Dever play best friends in “Booksmart.” source United Artists Releasing

Where to watch: Hulu

What it’s about: “Booksmart is a comedy about two academic superstars and best friends on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.”

Directed by Olivia Wilde, and starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, “Booksmart” is a smart and funny movie about female friendship and the pitfalls of adolescence.

Featuring a killer soundtrack, hilarious dialogue, and memorable performances by Feldstein and Dever, “Booksmart” will have you aching for the recklessness of high school.

“Say Anything’ is a quintessential ’80s rom-com.

caption John Cusack stars in “Say Anything.” source 20th Century Fox

Where to watch: Hulu

What it’s about: “John Cusack stars as an aimless high-school graduate who tries to win the hand of the class brain in this teen classic.”

This rom-com features an iconic and quintessentially ’80s scene in which John Cusack’s character Lloyd holds up a boombox (playing “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel) outside of his love interest Diane’s home.

That scene became something of a trope in the years following its release, but “Say Anything” still holds up as a cute, funny, and relatable rom-com with big ’80s energy.

Documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” takes an in-depth look at one of Japan’s most skilled chefs.

caption Sushi chef Jiro Ono is the focus of the documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.” source Magnolia Pictures via YouTube

Where to watch: Netflix

What it’s about: “This documentary profiles sushi chef Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old master whose 10-seat, $300-a-plate restaurant is legendary among Tokyo foodies.”

Nothing is quite as relaxing as watching a master chef practicing their craft, and “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” fully delivers on that front.

Calming, charming, and engaging all at once, the documentary focuses on a passionate veteran chef and his dedication to serving delicious food, as well as changing perceptions of what qualifies as a “fine” dining experience.

“Jiro Dreams of Sushi” is a wholesome and sweet documentary that will definitely make you crave some quality fish.

Tom Hanks stars in the classic coming-of-age movie “Big.”

caption Tom Hanks plays a child who magically becomes an adult in “Big.” source 20th Century Fox

Where to watch: HBO GO

What it’s about: “Snubbed by a teenage beauty, a shrimpy thirteen-year-old boy wishes he were ‘big’ – and presto, his wish comes all too true.”

Tom Hanks shines in this adorable, feel-good movie about a young boy who magically becomes an adult – and quickly realizes (like the rest of us) that adult life isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

The movie does an excellent job of highlighting the pitfalls of adulthood without being too depressing for those of us that are actually adults, and it features some pretty memorable scenes, including the iconic moment in which Hanks dances on a life-size keyboard at FAO Schwartz with his boss.

“Love Actually” is an iconic holiday rom-com from 2003.

caption Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon star in “Love Actually.” source Universal Pictures

Where to watch: HBO Go

What it’s about: “Love is everywhere in this smartly concocted romantic comedy featuring an excellent ensemble cast.”

Sure, the holidays are over for this year, but the warm and fuzzy feelings are sure to continue if you decide to stream “Love Actually,” one of the most endearing (and yes, problematic) romantic comedies from the 2000s.

Focusing on a group of British people as they celebrate the holidays, there’s plenty of twists and turns in this rom-com, as well as cute romantic moments that will definitely warm your cold, hardened heart.

It’s impossible to not laugh out loud at the antics in “Bridesmaids.”

caption Kristen Wiig stars in “Bridesmaids.” source not original

Where to watch: HBO

What it’s about: “Maid of Dishonor is more like it for hapless Kristen Wiig as she leads soon-to-be-wed best friend Maya Rudolph on a comically disastrous path to the altar in this hit comedy.”

“Bridesmaids” was a huge hit when it first came out nearly 10 (!) years ago, and for good reason: the movie gives stars Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph a chance to really shine, and scene-stealers like Rose Byrne, Jon Hamm, Rebel Wilson, and a particularly memorable Melissa McCarthy only add to the hilarious setup.

Plus, there’s a cute love story between Wiig’s character and a police officer (Chris O’Dowd), and a hilarious scene involving food poisoning and a bridal fitting gone terribly wrong. Overall, “Bridesmaids” is sure to lift your spirits, if only for a little while.

If you haven’t seen “A Star is Born,” you should watch it ASAP.

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga play musicians in “A Star is Born.” source Warner Bros

Where to watch: HBO Go

What it’s about: “The drama of love and the pitfalls of fame take center stage in this hit remake about a successful singer and his young protege.”

“A Star is Born” is a perfect movie, thanks mostly to the dynamic chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Yes, it can be a little overwrought at times, but Gaga and Cooper give memorable and heartbreaking performances as a troubled musician couple. Plus, who doesn’t want to watch Gaga belt out songs like “La vie en rose” and, famously, “Shallow?”

“When Harry Met Sally” is one of the sweetest romantic-comedies ever.

caption Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal star in “When Harry Met Sally.” source Columbia Pictures

Where to watch: Hulu

What it’s about: “Two friends consider a romance together after several failed relationships.”

This is the movie that gifted us with one of the most iconic lines in film history (who could forget “I’ll have what she’s having”?) and one of the cutest onscreen couples of all time.

Following the title characters as they sporadically run into each other through the years before becoming friends and eventually realizing they’re in love, “When Harry Met Sally” also features a standout performance by Carrie Fisher in a supporting role.

Overall, it’s a heartfelt and charming rom-com that still holds up today.