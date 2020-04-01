28 songs to listen to if you need a pick-me-up

caption Oasis, Chance the Rapper, and Ariana Grande are all featured on our feel-good playlist. source Des Willie/Redferns / Christopher Polk/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Insider compiled a playlist of 28 optimistic, peaceful, and cathartic songs to help boost your mood.

Featured songs include “Get Well Soon” by Ariana Grande, “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys, and “It’s Gonna Be Okay, Baby” by MUNA.

Have current events been getting you down? You’re not alone (and haven’t been for, like, multiple years now).

We all need a little extra help cheering up from time to time. Luckily, one strategy is relatively simple and effective: Studies show that music has tangible therapeutic and mood-boosting benefits.

Insider compiled a playlist of 28 cathartic, feel-good songs to play whenever you might need a pick-me-up. We recommend listening in the order they’re listed below. You can stream the full playlist on Spotify here.

“Get Well Soon” is a soul-stirring portrait of Ariana Grande overcoming anxiety.

caption “Get Well Soon” is the 15th track on “Sweetener.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has other songs with more explicit feel-good messages, like “Breathin” and “Be Alright.” But every layer of “Get Well Soon” – every celestial chord and hidden harmony and hypnotic “yuh” – is designed to swirl together and feel like a healing experience, a sonic embrace. When Grande chirps, “I’m with you, I’m with you, I’m with you,” you can tell she means it.

In an interview with Paper, Grande said the song was kindled when her anxiety became physical: “I felt like I was outside my body. I’d have these spells every now and then where I felt like I was having déjà vu.”

She said Pharrell Williams, who produced the song, urged her to use art as catharsis: “‘You have to write about it. You need to make this into music and get this s— out, and I promise it will heal you.’ And it definitely helped. It still took me a few weeks to feel better, but looking back at it now from a healthier place, it’s probably one of the most important songs I’ll ever write.”

As the title suggests, “Glitter” by Tyler, the Creator sounds colorful and shimmery.

caption “Glitter” is the 13th track on “Flower Boy.” source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

This song is just downright pretty. Tyler, the Creator, infamously provocative and rough around the edges, is stirringly and refreshingly sincere as he makes the sort of confession that warms your insides: “Every time you come around, I feel like glitter.”

Combined with the rapper’s ear for sparkling chords and rapturous orchestrations, every moment of “Glitter” is delightful.

Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” is an ode to the solace of supportive friendships.

caption “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” is the 17th track on “Lover.” source Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

“It’s Nice to Have a Friend” is a stark departure from the candy-colored landscape of “Lover.” After Taylor Swift spends the album twirling in the bright sunlight, its penultimate track is soft and intimate and airy, like watching the sun set under a blanket during a sleepover. It sounds like having a best friend feels.

“We all want love, we all want to find somebody to see our sights with and hear things with and experience things with. But at the end of the day we’ve been searching for that since we were kids,” Swift told Billboard of the song’s inspiration. “We’re just looking for that, but endless sparks, as adults.”

Kacey Musgraves is sunny and reassuring on “Golden Hour.”

caption “Golden Hour” is the 12th and titular track of Kacey Musgraves’ fourth studio album. source Kacey Musgraves/YouTube

Kacey Musgraves’ contentment is palpable on the title track of her most recent album. It’s obvious how optimistic and in love and just plain happy she was while writing and arranging “Golden Hour,” which means it’s near impossible to resist the song’s silky, cinematic glow. By the end, you’ll feel her optimism and happiness seeping into your bones.

“Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5 is deeply soothing.

caption “Sunday Morning” is the eighth track on “Songs About Jane.” source Maroon 5/YouTube

“Sunday Morning” – which still reigns as Maroon 5’s best work – is one of those comfortable, nostalgic, feel-good songs that we’ll always keep coming back to. It sits at the coveted intersection of a familiar pop-rock jam and a classic that can’t be replicated.

This jazz-tinged single lives in its own uncomplicated space, like a minimalist apartment with the fluffiest bed imaginable, where it invites you to relax for four minutes at a time.

Listening to “Back in My Body” by Maggie Rogers is a cleansing experience.

caption “Back in My Body” is the 12th track on “Heard It in a Past Life.” source Maggie Rogers/YouTube

As Maggie Rogers herself explained, “This is a song about coming home to yourself.”

“Back in My Body” describes the exhilaration of self-awareness, of feeling safe to rely on your own instincts and feeling free to seek refuge in your own inner world. The song’s spacious instrumentation, as well as Rogers’ soaring vocals, mimic that lyrical journey.

“I Can See” by Mac Miller has a peaceful tone and an optimistic message.

caption “I Can See” is the fifth track on “Circles.” source Mac Miller/YouTube

“I Can See” is one of Mac Miller’s most glittery, soothing songs.

Sonically, it’s like floating in a warm, gently undulating ocean at sunrise. Lyrically, Miller is characteristically honest and perceptive, muddling through observations about life’s surreal and beautiful moments, as well as its hardships.

While Miller acknowledges his own obstacles, he is also characteristically optimistic, determined to absorb setbacks as lessons learned (“You got so far to go, but look at where you came from”).

“Garden Song” by Phoebe Bridgers ends on a hopeful note.

caption “Garden Song” was released as a single in February. source Phoebe Bridgers/YouTube

Allow Phoebe Bridgers to soundtrack your next meditation practice. On “Garden Song,” the singer-songwriter spins a complicated tapestry of loss and beauty and nostalgia and regret and apathy – but, by the end, emerges triumphant and purified.

“The doctor put her hands over my liver,” she croons. “She told me my resentment’s getting smaller.”

“It’s Gonna Be Okay, Baby” by MUNA is about self-discovery and gratitude, despite facing challenges.

caption “It’s Gonna Be Okay, Baby” is the 12th track on “Saves the World.” source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The repetition of the phrase “it’s gonna be OK,” sprinkled throughout this glossy piece of funk-pop, is as comforting as you’d expect.

While MUNA’s Katie Gavin runs through the triumphs and obstacles and choices and mundane happenings of her life thus far, she takes many much-needed moments to soothe herself; though the song’s moments of relief and euphoria come and go in waves, that steady mantra keeps the listener feeling grounded.

FINNEAS embraces spontaneity and lightheartedness on “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.”

caption “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” is the sixth track on “Blood Harmony.” source FINNEAS/YouTube

As Billie Eilish’s cowriter and producer, Finneas O’Connell helps his sister navigate such light fare as heartbreak, homicide, drug dependency, recurring nightmares, climate change, “napalm skies,” and suicidal ideation.

But as a solo artist, FINNEAS sprinkles cheek and charm into his ever-sharp lyricism, often revealing himself as a good-old-fashioned hopeless romantic.

This is especially true on “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” an irresistibly confident and cheerful ode to having a fling. It’s exactly the kind of song that can bring you back to earth, the perfect reminder that lust and leisure and diversion can – and must – exist alongside the heavy stuff.

“Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys is the definition of a feel-good song.

caption “Good Vibrations” is the sixth track on “Smiley Smile.” source Beach Boys/YouTube

From the very first note in “Good Vibrations,” Brian Wilson’s honeyed vocals backed by that famously jaunty sci-fi sound, you can tell this song was designed to put a smile on your face. “I love the colorful clothes she wears,” he sings. “And the way the sunlight plays upon her hair.”

That kind of simple, sweet observation carries through the rest of the song, which sees the Beach Boys unceasingly dedicated to cataloging “good vibes” long before that phrase was overused on Twitter.

“Roll With It” by Oasis is bright and confident.

caption “Roll With It” is the second track on “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” source Des Willie/Redferns

“Roll With It” sits at the perfect intersection for inspiration we need in trying times: It has that bubbly, feel-good, pop-rock sound, but it’s also an example of victimless tough love.

As Noel Gallagher explained to Select magazine: “It’s just a typical Oasis thing. ‘Shut up moanin’ and f—in’ get on with it. You’ve gotta be yourself.'”

Two Door Cinema Club’s debut single “Something Good Can Work” is cheerful and upbeat.

caption “Something Good Can Work” is the sixth track on “Tourist History.” source Two Door Cinema Club/YouTube

“Something Good Can Work” just radiates with pure, uncomplicated, blast-in-your-car-with-the-windows-rolled-down energy. It’s exactly the brand of ’00s indie rock that makes you feel like a carefree teenager again.

Chance the Rapper and Noname rap about faith and love on “Finish Line / Drown.”

caption “Finish Line / Drown” is the 13th track on “Coloring Book.” source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

You don’t need to be religious – or share any semblance of Chance the Rapper’s unwavering faith – in order to feel the sheer joy that bleeds from every inch of this song.

Assisted by the angelic voices of T-Pain and gospel singer Kirk Franklin, not to mention a scene-stealing verse from Noname, Chance illustrates a vivid, joyful, and accessible journey from doubt and self-destruction to acceptance and understanding.

“After the Storm” by Kali Uchis celebrates the power of perseverance and self-love.

caption “After the Storm” is the 13th track on “Isolation.” source Kali Uchis/YouTube

“After the Storm” is a rare example of an explicit self-help message that’s neither trite nor cliché. Instead, Kali Uchis delivers her much-needed message in a sleek, luminous, and spellbinding package.

With Uchis crooning nuggets of wisdom like “So if you need a hero / Just look in the mirror,” her slinky vocals are perfectly complimented by funk-infused instrumentals, breezy Bootsy Collins ad-libs, and a pitch-perfect guest verse from Tyler, the Creator.

Tame Impala is wide-eyed and buoyant on “Breathe Deeper.”

caption “Breathe Deeper” is the fifth track on “The Slow Rush.” source Venla Shalin/Redferns

Listening to “Breathe Deeper” sparks the exact same sensation as getting a reassuring hug or an encouraging text.

“If you think I couldn’t hold my own, believe me, I can,” Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker declares over a gleaming piano line. “If you need someone to carry on, believe me, I can. If you think no one is feeling what you’re feeling, I am.”

And if you find yourself singing along, bobbing your head to that infectious guitar riff, then it’s had its intended effect: His self-possessive strength is yours now.

Feel free to imagine Harry Styles serenading you while dancing to “Adore You.”

caption “Adore You” is the third track on “Fine Line.” source Helene Pambrun

“Adore You” is the dreamy anthem that romantic, pop-loving escapists have always wanted. As Lyndsey Havens noted for Billboard, it has the perfect feel-good recipe: “catchy riff, gorgeous harmonies and the fact that Harry Styles is singing to men and women around the world ‘let me adore you.‘ This track is incredibly easy to both dance and fantasize to; as any great hit does, it offers a perfect escape.”

Miguel crooning about “Pineapple Skies” is guaranteed to make you feel lighter.

caption “Pineapple Skies” is the second track on “War & Leisure.” source Miguel/YouTube

As Miguel himself promises, his overwhelming optimism and silky smooth vocals on “Pineapple Skies” will “leave you so high, your feet won’t touch the ground.”

“There’s pineapple purple skies,” he sings, painting a future that’s equal parts surreal, exquisite, and somehow undeniable. “Promise everything gon’ be alright.”

“I Wanna Get Better” by Bleachers is a great song to blast if you’re in a bad mood.

caption “I Wanna Get Better” is the fourth track on “Strange Desire.” source Bleachers/YouTube

After Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff rattles off a couple of breathless verses, packed full of specifics that either mean nothing or everything, the song reaches a cathartic crescendo and everything crashes into one simple truth.

Part of being alive is dealing with disappointment and tragedy and pain on a regular basis, and part of being an adult is mourning that loss of innocence. But at the end of the day, all we really want – and all we can really do – is to get better.

Kesha gives herself permission to do whatever she wants with “The Potato Song (Cuz I Want To).”

caption “The Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)” is the 12th track on “High Road.” source Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

It’s incredibly gratifying to hear Kesha indulge every single whim on her newest album, “High Road,” and particularly on her weirdo anthem “Potato Song (Cuz I Want To),” her ode to individualism, guileless joy, and freedom.

As the singer-songwriter recently told Insider, “my long-term goal is to move to an island and make sandcastles and be naked, and do all of the things – like grow my own food and just run around.”

She added: “That song specifically is about all the things that I want to do that, as an adult, are maybe kind of childish. But I still would like to do them.”

“I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” by Jamie xx will always make you want to dance.

caption “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” is the ninth track on “In Colour.” source Jamie xx/YouTube

“I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” is one of the most danceable songs ever created. It blends three seemingly disparate strengths – of wistful producer Jamie xx, Jamaican dancehall icon Popcaan, and enigmatic rapper Young Thug – to create a kind of musical cocktail, best consumed in generous amounts at a beach party in the thick of summertime. Or, at least, dancing to this song will make you feel like that’s where you are.

Robyn puts heartbreak behind her with “Ever Again.”

caption “Ever Again” is the ninth track on “Honey.” source Robyn/YouTube

You may not expect such an optimistic message from the queen of crying on the dance floor, but with “Ever Again,” Robyn refuses to let her past disappointments define the way she handles disappointment in her future.

“Things don’t always go well, that’s just how it is. I’m not a pessimist: I think there’s a lot of suffering that doesn’t make sense and it’s up to us to be responsible for what’s happened in our lives,” Robyn explained in an interview with Pitchfork. “But the song is defiant in that maybe my heart will be broken again, but maybe I will think about it in a different way. Maybe I won’t let it destroy me.”

Domo Genesis and Anderson .Paak are a funky dream team on “Dapper.”

caption “Dapper” is the ninth track on “Genesis.” source OFWGKTA/YouTube

Allow Domo Genesis and Anderson .Paak to transport you to a roller disco in the ’70s, where everything sparkles and everyone is effortlessly cool.

With the marriage of Domo’s laid-back energy and Anderson’s effervescent charm, united by the song’s groovy keyboard medley, “Dapper” manages to feel both relaxing and invigorating.

Selena Gomez lets go of trauma and stress on “Dance Again.”

caption “Dance Again” is the second track on “Rare.” source Selena Gomez/YouTube

As I previously wrote, when Insider named “Dance Again” one of Selena Gomez’s 10 best songs, this song is the kind of catchy that never gets old or annoying.

“Dance Again” is explicitly designed to make you want to shimmy and groove, and it does exactly that – not just effectively, but irresistibly. It’s fizzy and lively and very convincing, not least because Gomez sells the dance floor as a place for deliverance: “It’s like I’m 10 feet tall,” she trills. “I’m high off the weight off of my shoulders.”

Phony Ppl enlist Megan Thee Stallion’s famous charisma to make “Fkn Around” effortlessly fun.

caption “Fkn Around” was released as a single in January. source Phony Ppl/YouTube

“Fkn Around” is, as NPR’s Sidney Madden describes, “a grooving, sorry-not-sorry romp about blurring the lines of infidelity.”

“This surprising track from the Brooklyn band and the Texas Hottie captures all the best facets of an unexpected crossover; grounding instrumentation, genuine chemistry and lyrics that compliment each other rather than competing,” Madden writes. “Whether you’re happily living single or enjoying a copacetic matrimony, you can’t resist a little two-step to this one.”

Kehlani’s fans loved “All Me” so much, they willed it into existence.

caption “All Me” was released as a single in 2019. source Kehlani/YouTube

When Kehlani teased a snippet of a poppy R&B track, fans went truly nuts – and for good reason. With Kehlani’s velvety vocals coasting over an impossibly smooth, ’90s-infused beat, it’s no wonder why “All Me” inspired a cascade of dance videos.

Out of seemingly nowhere, the hashtag #DropTheSongKehlani trended on Twitter. Concertgoers knew the words before she even confirmed a release date. “All Me” inspired the kind of high-energy eagerness that some artists only dream of, and fans are lucky to experience.

“i’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “and this was accidental. this wasn’t my planned single, this isnt a part of the roll out for my album… i put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. i’m putting it out because of y’all.”

“Groove Is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite is one of the most delightful and danceable songs from the ’90s.

caption “Groove Is in the Heart” is the ninth track on “World Clique.” source Deee-Lite/YouTube

This song may have the psychedelic aesthetics and funky flavor of Studio 54’s heyday – but Deee-Lite’s debut single actually “defined the summer of 1990,” writes AllMusic’s Ned Raggett, “with its delicious combination of funk, modern dance sheen, and Lady Miss Kier’s smart, sharp diva ways.”

You’d also be forgiven if you heard “Groove Is in the Heart” today and assumed it became known thanks to a generous placement on Spotify’s “Pop Rising” playlist. As one astute YouTube commenter noted: “pretty sure this song exists outside the bounds of time.”

Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” is the iconic dance anthem.

caption “Hey Ya!” is the ninth track on “The Love Below.” source OutKast/YouTube

It’s been nearly two decades since OutKast released “Hey Ya!” and it’s still guaranteed to make you want to fling yourself around blissfully.

Written and produced by Andre 3000, the hip-hop icon’s “humorous kind of honesty” feels just as refreshing today as it did in 2003. “Y’all don’t want to hear me, you just want to dance,” he smirks in the second verse, just before launching into that iconic chorus. He’s both extremely wrong and conspicuously correct.